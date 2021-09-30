0
30/09/2021
,

Skillshare announces Furlough100, offering UK scholarships to displaced workers

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Skillshare announces Furlough100, offering UK scholarships to displaced workers
Skillshare

Skillshare is today launching the ‘Furlough100’ scholarship offering 100 people in the UK the opportunity to learn new skills from the world’s best creators and gain access to a thriving creative community.

For the first time ever, Skillshare, the world’s largest online learning community for creativity, has created a scholarship specifically for displaced workers. With Skillshare, members can explore their creativity and discover new skills, techniques, and tools for a wide range of creative topics. Recipients of the scholarship will gain free, unlimited access for a year to over 30,000 video-based classes including topics like: entrepreneurship, graphic design, photography, animation, and content creation.  

There are also several classes to support mental wellbeing. Skillshare classes under this banner include tips on how to pivot your career from successful teachers on the platform such as Emma Gannon, podcaster and Sunday Times best seller, who shines a light on her journey to success.

To apply for a scholarship:

  • Go to the Skillshare website
  • Apply for the scholarship detailing:
    • That you’re out of work
    • Why you need a scholarship
    • What skill you plan to learn and how you will use it
  • The first 100 people who live in the UK and meet the criteria will be awarded a scholarship.
APPLY HERE

The scholarship entry timeframe is October 1st to December 1st 2021 and scholarship awardees will be notified on a rolling basis through the year’s end.

Speaking about Furlough100, Liana Douillet Guzmán, Skillshare CMO, said,  “As this phase of furlough comes to an end, it will be a time of uncertainty for many.”

“We know from our recent research how important learning creative skills is both for people’s career prospects and wellbeing.”

“This scholarship will be an opportunity to access over 30,000 classes in a wide range of creative disciplines and benefit from the support of the Skillshare community”.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

