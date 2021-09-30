Skillshare announces Furlough100, offering UK scholarships to displaced workers

For the first time ever, Skillshare, the world’s largest online learning community for creativity, has created a scholarship specifically for displaced workers. With Skillshare, members can explore their creativity and discover new skills, techniques, and tools for a wide range of creative topics. Recipients of the scholarship will gain free, unlimited access for a year to over 30,000 video-based classes including topics like: entrepreneurship, graphic design, photography, animation, and content creation.
There are also several classes to support mental wellbeing. Skillshare classes under this banner include tips on how to pivot your career from successful teachers on the platform such as Emma Gannon, podcaster and Sunday Times best seller, who shines a light on her journey to success.
Speaking about Furlough100, Liana Douillet Guzmán, Skillshare CMO, said, “As this phase of furlough comes to an end, it will be a time of uncertainty for many.”
“We know from our recent research how important learning creative skills is both for people’s career prospects and wellbeing.”
“This scholarship will be an opportunity to access over 30,000 classes in a wide range of creative disciplines and benefit from the support of the Skillshare community”.