Skillshare announces Furlough100, offering UK scholarships to displaced workers

Skillshare is today launching the ‘Furlough100’ scholarship offering 100 people in the UK the opportunity to learn new skills from the world’s best creators and gain access to a thriving creative community.

For the first time ever, Skillshare, the world’s largest online learning community for creativity, has created a scholarship specifically for displaced workers. With Skillshare, members can explore their creativity and discover new skills, techniques, and tools for a wide range of creative topics. Recipients of the scholarship will gain free, unlimited access for a year to over 30,000 video-based classes including topics like: entrepreneurship, graphic design, photography, animation, and content creation.

There are also several classes to support mental wellbeing. Skillshare classes under this banner include tips on how to pivot your career from successful teachers on the platform such as Emma Gannon, podcaster and Sunday Times best seller, who shines a light on her journey to success.

To apply for a scholarship: