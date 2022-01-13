Sponsors show their support for WeAreTheCity’s 2022 Rising Star Awards

Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.
These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 750 previous winners, across the UK and India.
We are proud to announce that the 2022 Rising Star Awards are powered by the Royal Bank of Canada and supported by 3M, Accenture, Barclays, Bloomberg, The British Army, Citi, CMI Women, EPAA, GSK, Highways Sector Council, HSBC, Lloyd’s, London Stock Exchange Group, National Grid, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Warwick Business School, and Wellbeing of Women.
We are extremely proud to receive the support of so many individuals and organisations for this years Rising Star Awards.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks for their words of encouragement and for helping us to celebrate the achievements of the amazing women.
Nominations are now open via the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a eight week period on 08 March 2022.
A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.
All winners will be announced in May 2022 and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious award’s ceremony on 14 July 2022.