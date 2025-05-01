Spotlight on Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Every May, Skin Cancer Awareness Month gives us all a gentle nudge to check in with ourselves and our loved ones.

It’s a time to reflect on how we treat our skin, what we know about skin cancer, and the steps we can take to stay safe in the sun. And with skin cancer being one of the most common types of cancer in the UK, it really is something we should be talking about more often.

There’s a lot of misunderstanding around skin cancer. Many people assume it only affects those with very fair skin or people who spend every summer lying on a beach. But the truth is it can affect anyone. Whether you work outside, enjoy gardening, love long walks, or even just forget to put on sun cream during the school run, you could be at risk.

What is skin cancer exactly

Skin cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells. This usually happens as a result of damage from ultraviolet light which comes from the sun or sunbeds. There are different types of skin cancer, with the two main ones being melanoma and non-melanoma. Melanoma is less common but much more serious because it can spread to other parts of the body. Non-melanoma is more common and usually less dangerous if caught early.

What’s important to know is that most skin cancers can be treated successfully if spotted early. That’s why awareness is so important. By knowing what to look out for and when to seek help, we can catch things before they become more serious.

Signs to keep an eye on

One of the most well-known signs of skin cancer is a new mole or a change in an existing one. If a mole starts to look different, becomes itchy or sore, bleeds or has uneven edges, it’s worth getting it checked. But it’s not just moles. A patch of skin that doesn’t heal, feels rough, or changes colour could also be a sign.

It’s a good habit to regularly check your skin from head to toe. Don’t forget areas like your scalp, ears, back, and the soles of your feet. If you spot anything unusual, book in with your GP. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Sun safety is for everyone

The good news is there’s a lot we can do to lower our risk. Wearing a high SPF sun cream, staying in the shade during peak hours and covering up with hats and long sleeves all make a big difference. And yes, even in the UK, we still need sun protection. Cloudy days can be misleading because UV rays can still get through. Self-tanning products are a much safer option if you want that golden glow.

Supporting someone with skin cancer

If someone you know has been diagnosed, it can be a worrying time. Offer to go with them to appointments if they want the support. Listen without judgement and let them talk about how they’re feeling. There are also brilliant charities like Melanoma UK and Cancer Research UK that offer guidance and resources for both patients and their families.

Small changes can save lives

Raising awareness about skin cancer doesn’t need to involve a big campaign. It can be as simple as reminding your friends to top up their sun cream or sharing tips on social media. The more we talk about it, the more we break down the myths and encourage each other to take care.

Skin Cancer Awareness Month is not just about prevention. It’s also a moment to celebrate those who have been through treatment, to support those currently facing it and to honour those we’ve lost. Your voice, your story or even your reminder could help someone else catch it early. That might just save a life.