Starting anew and embracing change

By Ashley Lourens, Head of Wellbeing, Plumm

As the saying goes, ‘the only constant in life is change’. Whether it be a new job, home, manager at work, or even a different exercise plan, we encounter change in our lives every day.

And it’s not just humans; it is a constant in any living organism – even the Earth changes every day. So, if we know this to be true, why can change often seem so daunting?

Why is change so uncomfortable?

The first step to embracing change is accepting that it is inevitable. Therefore, we should reframe how we approach it, taking the time to understand why we react the way we do.

Biologically, our brains are wired to resist change; predictability has always given humans an evolutionary advantage. In short, anticipating our environment aids our survival.

For example, imagine if our pre-historic ancestors knew a lion always came back to the same spot to hunt, they would avoid it, right? If one day it changed its hunting grounds, they would immediately be at risk, and, therefore, stressed.

For this reason, change has always been something humans resist. That uneasy feeling at the thought of change is a perfectly natural, biological response.

The underlying central element of change is uncertainty about how it will shape the future, which creates a stress response in the body – even if the change is exciting. Our feeling of safety and security is interrupted, and it can feel overwhelming and stressful.

Cortisol and adrenaline are released into the body as it prepares for danger, and that makes us feel anxious, panicked, and uneasy, sometimes even activating our fight or flight response.

Controlling your reaction

Change comes in all different forms, with phases lasting for different periods of time. In this way, it’s similar to grief.

Grief involves a sudden loss and drastic change in one’s life. Similarly, when change first happens, you might feel shocked. After a while, you may go into denial and try to resist the change before ultimately passing into a stage of acceptance.

Once you accept change, you can begin to explore the new reality and potential opportunity.

Though change can feel overwhelming, it’s important to remember that your response is normal. It is uncomfortable, no matter how resilient you are. The feelings of unease are temporary, and they will pass.

These steps may help you come to terms with change: