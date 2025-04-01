Stress Awareness Month | Understanding the signs, finding calm & supporting each other

April is Stress Awareness Month, a chance to pause, check in with ourselves and shine a light on something that affects us all at one point or another. If it’s deadlines at work, family responsibilities, financial worries or simply trying to juggle too much at once, stress can creep in quietly and hang around longer than we’d like.

But here’s the thing: stress isn’t always bad. It can help us stay focused, alert and motivated. The real issue comes when it builds up and becomes chronic. That’s when it starts to impact our mental and physical health in ways we might not even realise.

So, what exactly is stress?

Stress is our body’s response to pressure. It’s that surge of adrenaline when we’re running late, the racing heart before a big meeting, or the tension in our shoulders after a difficult conversation. In small bursts, it’s manageable. In large doses? Not so much.

Long-term stress can affect sleep, digestion, mood, and even our immune system. It can lead to burnout, anxiety, and physical illnesses. And because it doesn’t always look the same from one person to the next, it can be tricky to spot – even in ourselves.

Signs you might be stressed (even if you don’t realise it)

Feeling overwhelmed or unable to cope

Trouble sleeping or always feeling tired

Mood swings, irritability or low mood

Struggling to concentrate

Physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension or digestive issues

Turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms, like overeating or avoiding things

If any of these sound familiar, you’re not alone. In fact, millions of people in the UK report feeling stressed every day. And yet, so many of us still feel like we need to push through and carry on as if nothing’s wrong.

How to manage stress in everyday life

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but a few small changes can make a big difference:

Talk about it

A problem shared really is a problem halved. Whether it’s a friend, colleague or professional, opening up can help take the weight off.

Take breaks – proper ones

Not just scrolling on your phone, but proper, screen-free pauses. Go for a walk, stretch, breathe, or just sit quietly. Give your mind a rest.

Get moving

Exercise doesn’t have to mean the gym. Dancing in your kitchen, gardening, or a short walk counts. Moving your body helps shift stress and boost your mood.

Set boundaries

Learn to say no. Respect your time and energy. You don’t have to be everything to everyone all the time.

Sleep

Prioritise rest. Wind down before bed, switch off the screens, and aim for a good sleep routine. Everything feels a bit more manageable after a decent night’s sleep.

Find what soothes you

Whether it’s music, reading, journalling, a bath, or time with your dog – make space for the things that make you feel grounded.

Don’t forget to check in with others

Stress Awareness Month isn’t just about recognising your own stress. It’s also about looking out for others. That colleague who seems quieter than usual. The friend who cancels plans. Sometimes just asking, “How are you really?” can start a much-needed conversation.

When to get extra help

If stress feels constant, overwhelming or starts to interfere with your day-to-day life, it might be time to reach out for support. Your GP can help and there are brilliant mental health charities and helplines available too.

There’s no shame in asking for help – it’s a sign of strength, not weakness.

Takeaway

Stress is part of life but suffering in silence doesn’t have to be. This Stress Awareness Month, let’s make space for honesty, compassion and the kind of self-care that isn’t just bubble baths and scented candles (though those are lovely too). Let’s talk about stress, learn what helps and support each other through the tougher days.

You’re not alone and you don’t have to carry it all by yourself.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and need someone to talk to, there’s help available, you don’t have to go through it alone. Here are some trusted support services you can reach out to:

Mind | Samaritans | NHS Every Mind Matters | Anxiety UK | Rethink Mental Illness | Shout