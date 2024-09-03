An Exclusive Breakfast Event with BOSS

WeAreTheCity are thrilled to invite you to an inspiring breakfast event in partnership with BOSS: Supercharge Your Mindset with Former Olympian Lesley Sackey.

Event Details:

Date: 17 th September 2024

17 September 2024 Time: 08:00-10:00

08:00-10:00 Location: BOSS Store, 178-180 Regent St., London W1B 5TW

BOSS Store, 178-180 Regent St., London W1B 5TW Dress Code: Business Casual

This exclusive event is designed to help you unlock the power of a winning mindset, drawing on the experiences of Lesley Sackey, a Team GB Gold Olympian Boxer, who knows firsthand the importance of mental strength in achieving success.

What You’ll Gain:

Mindset Mastery: Discover how the principles that drive athletic success can be applied to your personal and professional life. Lesley Sackey will share her journey from the boxing ring to Olympic gold, focusing on how cultivating the right mindset was crucial to her victories.

Discover how the principles that drive athletic success can be applied to your personal and professional life. Lesley Sackey will share her journey from the boxing ring to Olympic gold, focusing on how cultivating the right mindset was crucial to her victories. Engaged Self-Focus: Learn strategies to develop a laser-focused approach to your goals. Whether you’re aiming for professional advancement or personal growth, this event will teach you how to align your mindset with your ambitions, just like a top athlete.

Learn strategies to develop a laser-focused approach to your goals. Whether you’re aiming for professional advancement or personal growth, this event will teach you how to align your mindset with your ambitions, just like a top athlete. Correlation Between Sport and Winning: Explore the deep connections between the discipline of sports and achieving success in any field. Lesley’s insights will show how mental resilience, determination, and self-belief are key to overcoming challenges and reaching your full potential.

Enjoy a nourishing breakfast while networking with professionals who are as passionate about growth and achievement as you are.

Book your place now!

Don’t miss this chance to learn from an Olympic champion and empower yourself with the tools to achieve your goals. Reserve your spot today and start your journey toward a winning mindset!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Ticket Cost: £10 – All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Lesley Sackey’s charity, Fight Forward, supporting initiatives that empower individuals through sports and positive mindset.