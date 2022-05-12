Supporting employee wellbeing this Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week is designed to draw focus to the importance of mental health support. With one in four people in the UK experiencing some kind of mental health problem each year, the importance of this issue cannot be overstated.

Furthermore, as Kathy Doherty, HR Director EMEA at Cubic Corporation, points out, “there’s no doubt that the events of the past two years have put a huge strain on the mental health of our nation – with stressors compounded by remote work, lockdowns, economic uncertainty and health concerns. According to HSE, stress, depression or anxiety accounted for 50% of all work-related ill health cases in 2020/21, an increase on pre-pandemic rates. And, while crucially, employee wellbeing has risen up the corporate agenda, this needs to stay front of mind as organisations continue discussions about how best to return to office life.”

So how can business leaders offer effective mental health support for their staff?

Challenging the stigma

Nine in ten people in the UK who suffer from mental health problems are still experiencing stigma and discrimination, which can compound the initial difficulties and make it hard for them to seek help. A vital first step for organisations looking to tackle the problem is, therefore, to create an open and supportive culture that will encourage staff to seek help.

“Whilst mental health issues have been spoken about more widely in recent years, employees may find it daunting to share if they are struggling with their manager,” explains Rob Shaw, SVP Global Sales at Fluent Commerce. “Employers should create a culture where employees are able to openly discuss their feelings without fear of repercussion. Sharing online resources, having dedicated chat platforms where concerns can be shared, or having a qualified Mental Health First Aider, all help to support employees and show you are dedicated to their wellbeing.”

Dave Birchall, Chief People Officer at Node4, agrees: “Organisations must make a conscious effort to monitor the mental wellbeing of their employees. Small acts can make a big difference. Whether it is a regular coffee morning for people to connect and catch up, encouraging employees to take regular breaks or more structured support, such as providing tips and techniques to help manage stress or access to professional support services.

“Here at Node4, we’re committed to looking after our employees’ mental wellbeing and destigmatising mental ill-health.”

“Employers should also create opportunities for open dialogues that enable workers to be forthright about their concerns or challenges, without fear of retribution, adopting a more person-centric approach to managing the health and wellbeing of their workforces,” concludes Kathryn Barnes, Employment Counsel EMEA at Globalization Partners.

Actions speak louder than words