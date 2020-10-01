0
01/10/2020
,

Take Masculinity in the Workplace’s survey and help define how masculine stereotypes & behaviours influence the workplace

Masculinity In The Workplace Survey

As part of our commitment to inclusion and diversity, we are a proud supporter of this year’s Masculinity in the Workplace event on 19th November.

To support the event, a ground-breaking piece of research is being conducted to give us a far better understanding how masculine stereotypes and typically masculine behaviours influence men and everyone else in the workplace.

We would really love it if as many of you as possible could take 15 minutes to complete this survey HERE.

The survey is anonymous, but it will give us all a far better understanding of what we need to do to deliver a more inclusive and diverse workplace.

COMPLETE THE SURVEY

