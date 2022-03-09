Ten tips to help you return to the office confidently

Recognise boundaries may have changed.

Video meetings have given us a view into our colleagues’ homes we would never have received pre-pandemic and this may have shifted our boundaries. But it’s important to remember that just as before, tolerance and acceptance in the workplace go a long way to providing a productive and enjoyable working environment, and that office gossip produces the opposite.

Be ready and go in prepared.

If you’re feeling nervous about speaking up in meetings now they’re happening face to face, you should prepare so you have an idea of what you want to say and think about how you want to articulate your point. Once we express something with confidence, it is much easier for the other person to absorb and accept it. It may help to remind yourself of times in the past when you have been able to do this and see it as a matter of being out of practice to avoid self-limiting thoughts like ‘I can’t do this’.

Remind yourself of why you’re good at your job.

While working from home, there’s no chance the CEO will walk past the door as we give a presentation but when we’re back in the office, we’re more exposed among senior staff. If this makes you worried, remember why you got the job in the first place. Read through your past appraisals and remind yourself why you were given your job on merit. One of the great things about being back in an office environment are the opportunities for ad-hoc learning and mentoring. Speak to colleagues that inspire you, ask questions and make a point of connecting with your team, this will all help in terms of settling back in as well as professional growth.

Use the new face to face routine to your advantage.

Video calls make it harder to read body language and it’s much easier to be distracted while speaking online. But in face-to-face meetings, we can become far more attuned to the other person’s stance and respond more appropriately. Use this chance not only to learn and grow professionally but also to show your manager what you are bringing to the team, this will ultimately hold you in good stead when it’s time to decide whether to ask for the pay-rise or promotion you have been waiting for.

Recognise what’s in your control.

We have a perception sometimes that we can’t control our working day but our anxiety will naturally start to reduce if we recognise that while we can’t control everything, we can certainly control how we react to things that are happening. We can always take control of certain aspects of our experience. It’s up to us what we wear, how prompt we want to be, how we respond to our colleagues and how we broach complex situations with our managers. We know that people who exert their influence are able to moderate their negative feelings around change, and more importantly, feel more adequate about their ability to cope.

