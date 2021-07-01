The benefits of eating healthily while working from home

Working from home during the pandemic has seen more of us than ever start to take on more unhealthy eating habits.

So, what are some of the ways we can combat reaching for the biscuit tin at 11am on a daily basis? Ami Sheward is a Nutritional Therapist specialising in digestive and gut health and is on a mission to help people to eat more healthily.

You have somehow wandered into the kitchen while on a conference call. You’re eating biscuits straight from the pack, before you know it you have accidentally devoured the lot. Perhaps you have become so engrossed in a project that you realise you haven’t eaten anything all day and have just fueled yourself with coffee alone.

When your house serves as your office, it can be difficult to maintain healthy eating. You’re at ease, and there’s plenty of food to go around. And, unlike at work, you are free to graze all day and have access to the fridge. This behaviour on the other hand, can wreak havoc on your waistline, sabotage weight loss, and put a stop to your productivity.

It’s vital to concentrate on real food. We are more productive when we eat a well – balanced nutritious diet. It keeps us feeling fuller for longer, helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports concentration. It’s important to recognise that what you eat has a direct effect on your mood and energy levels. Consider this the next time you’re hungry or having a slump and want to reach for chocolate or crisps. Protein, fibre, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables should all be prioritised. Organising food plans for the week ahead can really help save time and keep you on track.

Dehydration can cause headaches and weariness, both of which are detrimental to productivity. The best way around this is to fill a water bottle and put it near to where you’re working at home, just like you would if you were at your desk in the office. If you have water to hand, and you’re thirsty, the chances are you’re more likely to drink it, which will help you meet your daily water goal. It may surprise you to learn that sometimes what appears to be a hunger pang is actually thirst. These two sensations walk a tight line and knowing how to distinguish between them can help you stick to your healthy eating plan.

About the author

Nutritional Therapist Ami Sheward (DipION, mBANT, CNHC), is a graduate of the prestigious Institute for Optimum Nutrition in London and founder of Ami Sheward Nutrition, a clinic specialising in gut health programs and one-to-one consultations. Ami Sheward Nutrition’s mission is to provide tailor made solutions for your nutritional and dietary needs which are as unique as you. The focus is on addressing a root cause of ill health through a food first approach.

www.amishewardnutrition.com

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.