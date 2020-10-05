The Black British Business Awards announce month-long celebration of Black British community

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have today announced a series of online celebratory events throughout Black History Month in the run up to their Awards Ceremony on 30th October 2020.

This year’s celebration will culminate a landmark year in history for racial equity and showcase the outstanding achievements, resolve and dedication of the Black British community.

The celebration kicks off on 6th October with the Finalist Unveiling event, honouring the long list of incredible individuals who are in the running for this year’s awards. The inaugural event will bring together past winners of the prestigious Black British Business Person of the Year award, including Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE, Andrew Ramroop OBE, Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, Gisela Abbam and Roni Savage, to explore the power of Black identity and legacy, and to showcase the depth and breadth of Black British businesses in the UK.

Open to all, the BBBAwards will host a series of interactive Industry Celebrations from 8th to the 27th October to recognise the senior leaders, rising stars and companies dedicated to changing the narrative in the categories of Arts and Media, Consumer and Luxury, Financial Services, Professional Services, Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Entrepreneurs.

Chizzy Akudolu, award-winning actor, film producer and writer, will host the final event on 30th October where this year’s winners of the BBBAwards will be revealed. In addition to celebrating the achievements and promise of the 2020 winners, the event will also include a special recognition for Black British frontline workers. These key individuals have long provided critical support and service in their communities, but this year’s pandemic has seen them go above and beyond.

Speaking about the awards, Melanie Eusebe, Chair and Co-Founder of the Black British Business Awards said, “The Awards are a fantastic opportunity for the Black British Community and our allies to come together in celebration during Black History Month.”

“The BBBAwards is helping to bring the community, allies and active organisations into a shared space, shining a light on Black excellence and achievements during these challenging times.”

Sophie Chandauka, Co-Founder of the Black British Business Awards added, “Our Finalists remind us of the importance of self-belief despite the odds; the merit of striving for excellence; and the requirement for perseverance and resilience.”

“They are all role models and trail blazers, demonstrating unquestionable commercial impact, defying stereotypes and creating opportunities for those who follow in their footsteps.”

The BBBAwards have the privilege of partnering with J.P. Morgan as Key Partner of the Awards.

Sponsors also include Barclays, Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg L.P., Cisco, the Executive Leadership Council, Facebook, Fortnum and Mason, Freshfields, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Virgin Management, Wellington Management and Wells Fargo.

The Daily Telegraph is the national media partner at this year’s awards ceremony for the fourth year running.

Register for the events at the www.thebbbawards.com

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.