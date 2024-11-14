The Ethnicity Pay Gap Summit 2025

The #EthnicityPayGap Campaign in collaboration with Spktral, are pleased to announce their second Ethnicity Pay Gap Summit set for Friday 7th February 2025. This event is Proudly supported by Fawcett Society, ShareAction and hosted by Lloyds of London, this follow-up summit aims to further prepare the audience for upcoming mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting in the UK.
The Summit’s Vision
The Ethnicity Pay Gap Summit will be an educational and inclusive space. It will serve as an environment where attendees can learn from experts, expand their networks and elevate their awareness and understanding of the multifaceted dimensions of this critical subject. Audience engagement will further enhance knowledge sharing and provide support to those new to this subject.
On The Day
Our expert lineup of speakers brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which promises to be an engaging discussion and valuable insights throughout the day. Speakers being announced include:
- Anthony Horrigan, CEO, Spktral
- Asmina Islam Chowdhury, Programme Development Manager, NHS Providers
- Anna Cotgreave, Head of Reward & Benefits, Clifford Chance
- Bola Ogun, Global Total Rewards Leader, London Stock Exchange Group
- Jeremy Crook, Chief Executive, Action For Race Equality
- Joanna McCrae, DE&I Client Services Director, Michael Page
- Meera Somji, Co-Founder, Clusivity
- Nigel Marriott, Chartered Statistician, Marriott Statistical Consulting
- Nina Goswami, Head of Inclusion UK, Clifford Chance
An integral part of the summit, the Spotlight Awards will recognise exemplary efforts in Ethnicity Pay Gap work, acknowledging achievements made in 2024.
Anyone interested in attending this ‘in person’ event in the City of London can find out more information by clicking here.
About the #EthnicityPayGap Campaign
The #EthnicityPayGap Campaign was established in 2018. Its main aim and purpose is to raise awareness of the issues relating to the Ethnicity Pay Gap and to encourage the government to make Ethnicity Pay Gap reporting mandatory. The Campaign is also calling on the government to ensure that businesses fully demonstrate that they are taking every action to close the gap. Correspondingly we call for clear guidelines on reporting to help support businesses to understand how to produce pay gap analysis that is meaningful and actionable.
For more about #EthnicityPayGap Campaign here
Contact: [email protected]
About Spktral
Spktral is a technology and consulting company based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Founded in October 2019, they have developed software that helps organisations make better people decisions with their diversity data and drive business performance through diverse talent. They help transform HR and payroll data into insightful pay gap analysis. This enables their clients to make evidence based decisions about their most valuable asset – their people. For more about Spktral here. Contact: [email protected]