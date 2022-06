There are currently around 3 million women in the UK that are locked out of workplace pension saving, and even those that can save are reaching retirement with a pension pot £136,800 less than men on average.

In NOW: Pensions latest Gender Pensions Gap report, they explore what’s creating the gap and what women can do right now to secure their financial futures.

NOW: Pensions has been highlighting pension inequality since it became a requirement for firms to report on gender pay gaps in 2017.