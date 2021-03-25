The Girls’ Network are hiring! Could you be their Network Manager?

The Girls’ Network are recruiting for a Network Manager in London to join their existing team of a Network Manager and Senior Network Manager. This person will help us to continue managing and growing our mentoring programme.

The Girls’ Network is an award-winning charity that works with girls from low-income communities and provides them with a mentor who is a woman to open up opportunities and networks that they otherwise would not have access to. They have a large and growing network of supporters, mentors and schools and work across eight regions of England, with a view to expand. The Girls’ Network are looking for someone to help them maintain the quality of their programme and expand their reach to more schools and partners in London.

If The Girls’ Network are going to deliver mentoring to girls from the least advantaged communities we want to ensure that the team is inclusive and representative of the girls they work with. In their commitment to this, they are particularly keen to hear from those who identify as being from minoritised groups, such as those from: Black, Asian, Middle Eastern or other minority ethnic backgrounds; LGBTQI+; those with a disability inclusive of neurodiversity, as these people are currently underrepresented in their team. The Girls’ Network value diversity, promote equality and challenge discrimination.

The Girls’ Network values commitment, courage, collaborationand excellence. They are currently a small team of passionate and dedicated people all working towards the mission of achieving unlimited futures for all women. They work flexibly and in a collaborative and incredibly supportive environment and communicate regularly with staff across the country. New staff go through an in-depth and thorough training programme at the beginning and are given the opportunity to observe and shadow others.

How to apply

If this challenge sounds as exciting to you as it does to us please take a look over the job description and follow the below instructions:

Send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected] before midnight 5th April. Please ensure you’ve demonstrated your suitability against the competencies listed. In your covering letter, please tell us about a time you’ve worked with young people. Complete our equal opportunities monitoring form (www.tinyurl.com/4xpv6r6d). Please ensure you complete this form if you submit an application.

First stage interviews will be held on the 13th and 14th of April via Zoom. The Girls’ Network welcomes applications from people of all backgrounds, however all applicants must have the right to work in the UK.

Due to the current Covid-19 epidemic, all interviews will be conducted virtually. The Girls’ Network can be reasonably flexible with regards to interview timing, so if you have children, caring duties, or other circumstances affecting your availability within the interview dates, please let us know in your covering letter. If you are invited to an interview they will ask at that stage if you have any accessibility requirements and do the best to accommodate them.

If you are a job seeker or someone looking to boost their career, then WeAreTheCity has thousands of free career-related articles. From interview tips, CV advice to training and working from home, you can find all our career advice articles here.