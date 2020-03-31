The Importance of Wellbeing at Work

Article by Kira Mahal, CEO at ResetLDN



For years, “wellness” has been thrown around as a buzzword but what does it really mean in the corporate space? Large organisations are continuing with an outdated, one size fits all approach to health and fitness in the workplace.

More than willing to invest in personality testing, flexible working resources and employee education and upskilling, companies understand that individual wants and needs of workers are different. This mindset however is not being translated into the corporate wellness space and it’s time we start appreciating how important it is to ensure wellness is at the heart of every workplace.

There will be less turnover

In order to have a successful and productive business, your workforce must be engaged and enjoy coming to work each day. Employee turnover costs UK businesses millions of dollars each year, as it means resources need to be put into hiring, training and getting work covered. Office cultures with more engaged and satisfied employees are less likely to have high turnover rates. Especially millennials, Deloitte found are less driven by loyalty to a company but place mental health and wellbeing initiatives high on the list of perks they expect from a business. In order to keep employees from turning over, wellness is more important than ever. It helps to build community, support with feelings of anxiety and has a myriad of physical and mental health benefits that help workers to feel better overall and improves the office experience.

Wellbeing programs can improve healthy behaviours

Employee wellness programs are big drivers of behavioural change, especially when it comes to better nutrition and exercise habits. These sorts of behaviours have been proven to lower risks of developing certain chronic diseases and results in a healthier workforce that needs less health care. Fit and healthy employees means less sick days taken throughout the year and employees feeling good at work also reduces absenteeism.

Improvement in productivity

Employees who are satisfied, happy and healthy have been shown to perform better than those who are in organisations that don’t foster a culture of wellness. Top CEOS including the likes of Richard Branson have time and time again advocated for corporate wealth initiatives, saying that people are his number one asset. Whilst return on investment is difficult to measure from wellness programs, anecdotal evidence shows that employees who are eating well and exercising regularly are more focused and productive at work. We know that food and movement directly effect our mood and brain function, and so investing in initiatives to improve employee habits makes sense.

From our partnership with WeWork we have had overwhelming feedback from employees in the building that access to regular fitness classes has helped to improve their mental and physical health and many have said that they are able to get more done during their work day because it takes away the hassle of travelling to offsite gyms.

About the author

Kira Mahal is CEO of ResetLDN.

ResetLDN design bespoke wellness programmes for the workplace. ResetLDN partner with businesses to energise and empower their people to fulfil their potential and discover the balance between work and wellbeing.