The Lovelace Report: WeAreTechWomen & Oliver Wyman Reveal Barriers Facing Women in Tech

WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the release of The Lovelace Report in partnership with Oliver Wyman

At the beginning of the year, WeAreTechWomen partnered with Oliver Wyman to examine a pressing challenge within the tech industry: why women are not progressing in their careers at the pace they should. We aimed to uncover the structural barriers limiting advancement and assess the wider economic impact on the sector. Through a survey of over 500 women, a series of roundtables, and in-depth interviews with 20 senior women in tech, we’ve gathered powerful insights that not only highlight the persistent challenges women face but also offer practical recommendations to reform the system and enable more women to thrive and advance.

This isn’t just a pipeline issue. It’s a business-critical failure — one that puts our ability to lead in tech, particularly in AI, at serious risk.

Why does this matter?

As the UK accelerates its ambitions to become a leading global tech hub, a significant challenge risks undermining that progress. The findings of the Lovelace Report reveal that the tech industry is losing between £2 and £3.5 billion every year due to a broken career framework—one that is driving talent out of the sector, with women disproportionately affected.

This ongoing talent drain couldn’t come at a worse time. The government has made bold commitments to becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, including goals to scale the national AI workforce and increase AI research capacity twentyfold by 2030. Yet the sector is already short 98,000 to 120,000 professionals and will need to double or even triple capacity to meet future demand across AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

