The most Googled parenting questions answered by the experts at The Baby Show

How to help a newborn with hiccups

Comments from Dr Shruti Nathwani, NHS Paediatrician and host of the instagram platform @thechildrensmedic

Newborn hiccups can be quite common and usually are not a cause for concern. Parental concern usually outweighs your newborn baby’s discomfort and most cases resolve on their own. If you want to try and help reduce hiccups you could try and wind your baby more often or try and feed in a more upright position to reduce the amount of gas building up. Sometimes hiccups can be a sign of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) if associated with other symptoms such as regurgitation and distressed behaviour or agitation during feeding. If you think this is the case please see a healthcare professional.

How to ease a newborn baby’s blocked nose

Comments from Dr Shruti Nathwani, NHS Paediatrician and host of the instagram platform @thechildrensmedic

Babies are nasal breathers so when their noses are blocked it can impact their breathing and feeding. One product that can really help is nasal saline spray which is used best before feeds and at night before bedtime. The saline can help break down the snot and moisten the nasal passages making it easier for your little one to breathe. Snot suckers are also helpful at sucking out the boogers that babies can’t expel themselves from their nose. Remember babies can become easily dehydrated so if their noses are blocked try and feed little and often to keep them nice and hydrated.

How to get a new born to sleep in a crib

Comments from Sarah Patel, Infant Sleep Consultant, @teachtosleep

This is something most newborns struggle with because they are used to being in a warm, snug environment where they have felt like they are being held all the time. Making sure that your newborn is fast asleep before you try the transfer as this will make the process easier. Playing white noise and warming their crib (try putting a hot towel from the dryer or a hot water bottle in their crib for a few minutes before they go in) can really help. You can also support the transfer by putting them into the crib on their side and then slowly rolling them onto their back and gradually removing finger by finger.

How much does a new born sleep?

Comments from Sarah Patel, Infant Sleep Consultant, @teachtosleep

This can vary hugely with some only needing 9 hours of sleep in 24 hour period and others needing as much as 19 hours in a 24 hour period. Getting to know your newborn and their particular sleep needs can be a game changer. Keep an eye out for their sleepy signals and support them to fall asleep whenever you see that they are tired.

What is a new born sleep schedule

Comments from Sarah Patel, Infant Sleep Consultant, @teachtosleep

Newborns rarely have a sleep schedule, but rather follow a pattern of sleeping, feeding, being awake and feeding to sleep again. There is no magic schedule that you need to follow, just follow their sleepy signals which may mean they need to be having a nap as often as every 20-45 minutes in the first few days and weeks. This ‘awake window’ will gradually increase to around an hour – an hour and a half by around 1-3 months of age.

How much breastmilk should a newborn drink?

Comments from Clare Byam-Cook, Former midwife and author of “What to Expect when you’re Breastfeeding….and What if you Can’t?”

It’s not possible to give a straightforward answer as to how much milk a newborn should drink as it all depends on how old the baby, is how much they weigh and how frequently they are feeding. For example, a large baby who is feeding every four hours will drink far more at each feed than a small baby who is feeding two hourly. But as a rough guide, from 4 days to 3 weeks, most babies will drink approximately 70 to 100 mls per feed.

Useful tip: When breastfeeding, you will know that your baby is getting enough milk if he settles well after each feed and is gaining the correct amount of weight. When feeding with a bottle, there should always be a bit of milk left in the bottle so you know your baby has stopped feeding because he is full rather than because the bottle is empty.

How often should you feed a newborn?

Comments from Clare Byam-Cook, Former midwife and author of “What to Expect when you’re Breastfeeding….and What if you Can’t?”

Again, there is no absolute answer to this question as it all depends on how much milk the mother has, how quickly it flows and how efficiently her baby sucks. In the first few days before the milk comes in, most babies need to feed little and often, sometimes as frequently as 1 to 2 hourly in order to get the small amounts of colostrum that their mother is producing. But once the milk proper comes in around day three or four, a mother who is lucky enough to produce lots of milk should find that her baby chooses to feed less frequently than this – maybe 3-4 hourly. But if a mother has a low milk supply, her baby may need to feed much more frequently in order to get the milk they need and to stimulate the breasts to increase production.

Useful tip: If your baby is getting plenty of milk and has no digestive problems such as wind or colic, they will settle well after feeds and last 3-4 hours before they get hungry and ‘demand’ another feed. If your baby wants to feed much more frequently than this it is likely that he is having snacks rather than a full feed

Disclaimer: The information above does not replace competent medical advice. Please seek help from a healthcare professional if you’re worried about your child.