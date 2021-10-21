The most important vitamins and minerals for before, during and after the menopause

Some of us struggle with mood swings and the emotional impact of losing our reproductive abilities, whilst others may experience aches and pains, sleep problems, hot flushes or headaches. But although all of our experiences with the menopause are different, there’s one thing that’s the same for all women; our bodies and minds are going through significant change.
So how can we help ease these symptoms and make the menopause more manageable?
This is an area I’ve researched for quite some time now, and I’ve found that one straight-forward way to help boost your health and wellbeing is to make simple dietary changes. The following 8 vitamins and minerals are not only extremely beneficial when it comes to easing menopausal symptoms, but are also 100% natural and easy to implement.
It’s important to note, though, that turmeric is poorly absorbed by the body. Therefore supplements with added black pepper can be extremely beneficial in increasing absorption by up to 2000%. If you’re looking to up your intake of Turmeric, I’d definitely recommend always taking it alongside black pepper or taking a supplement containing the two.
Magnesium can also be found in leafy greens, avocados and fish, or if you struggle to get enough from diet alone, it will work wonderfully in supplement form at bedtime to help promote a restful night’s sleep.
In the UK, it’s almost impossible to get enough Vitamin D during the winter months, so I’d definitely recommend supplementing from around November till February.
Citrus fruits and leafy greens are great sources of Vitamin C, as is an Indian berry called Amla, which is the second richest source of this vitamin and has fantastic antioxidant properties such as protecting the skin from damage and inhibiting melanin production which helps to even out skin tone. Vitamin C also plays key role in iron absorption, thyroid health and progesterone production, making it a great choice for postmenopausal women.
You should be able to get enough Vitamin C from your diet, however if you’re not a huge fan of fruit and veg it may be a good idea to start taking a supplement.
You can get enough probiotics from your diet – as long as you eat enough of the right types of food. Again, if fermented foods aren’t your favourite, a supplement will do a great job at ensuring you’re getting the perfect amount.
Most people should be able to get enough Omega-3 from food sources. However if you follow a plant-based diet or have certain allergies to aversions to these foods, supplements are likely to be a much better option for you.
This herb is mostly only found in supplement form here in the UK, and cannot be obtained from food.
Selenium is found in a wide variety of foods so you should be able to get enough of this antioxidant from food alone. Although if you feel that you may be deficient in Selenium, it may be a good idea to talk to your pharmacist or doctor about the possibility of supplementing.
If you’re struggling with symptoms of the menopause, I hope these tips will help ease them, as well as improve your mood and get you feeling yourself again.
Mina Khan has a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to helping women to improve their health and wellbeing during all stages of life including the menopause. After working as a pharmacist for over 25 years, she launched her own range of nutraceuticals, Formulate Health which consists of powerful 100% natural supplements that help treat a vast array of health conditions.