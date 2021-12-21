The Parker Review deadline is almost up, but has there been any progress for BAME representation in FTSE 100?

The Parker Review deadline is almost up, but how much progress has there been for BAME representation in FTSE 100?

In 2017, the government-backed Parker Review gave FTSE 100 companies four years to appoint at least one BAME board-level director.

The given deadline was 31st December 2021 and with that date fast approaching, we take a look at whether any progress has been made.

In March 2021, the Parker Review committee published the results of its latest survey of FTSE 100 companies. The survey found that significant progress had been made, with 74 FTSE 100 companies having ethnic minority representation on their company boards as of 2 November 2020.

In addition, by early March 2021, a further seven FTSE 100 companies had appointed directors from a minority ethnic group, effective in the early months of this year.

More recently, data released by Thomson Reuters found that nearly half of FTSE 350 firms had director of ethnic minority background on their board.

Of FTSE 350 companies, 45 per cent, or 123 companies, were recorded as having a director from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background in 2021.