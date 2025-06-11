The power of chosen family during Pride Month

There’s something special about Pride Month. It’s loud, proud and full of colour. But beyond the glitter, parades and playlists, there are stories that go much deeper. This year, it feels like a good time to stop and reflect on one of the most meaningful parts of LGBTQ+ life. Not the parties or the slogans, but the quiet, powerful truth of chosen family.

If you’ve never heard the term before, chosen family simply means the people you surround yourself with who give you love, support and understanding. They may not be your biological relatives but they show up in ways that matter. For many in the LGBTQ+ community, chosen families are not a preference. They are a lifeline.

Why chosen families matter

Coming out is rarely straightforward. Some people are lucky. They find open arms and kind words waiting for them at home. Others face silence, judgement or rejection. In those moments, it’s not blood ties that carry you through, it’s the friends who become siblings. The mentors who become parental figures, the housemates who know when to put the kettle on and when to give you space.

Chosen family is built over time. It’s not about grand gestures. It’s about texting someone after a hard day and knowing they’ll answer. It’s about being seen. Not just for who you love or how you identify but for the whole of who you are.

Pride can bring mixed emotions

Pride Month can stir up a mix of feelings. For some, it’s joyful. For others, it can bring up old pain. There’s no right way to feel. But if you’re someone who’s still searching for your people or trying to rebuild after loss, know this. Family is not fixed. It’s not something you’re either born into or shut out from. You get to create it. You get to choose who gets a front-row seat in your life.

Creating home in your own way

There’s something deeply powerful about that. In a world that often tells people they don’t belong, building your own community is a bold act of self-love. It says I am worthy of connection and I am not alone. I get to define what home means.

This Pride Month, you don’t have to attend every event or post every flag. You don’t need a big crowd to feel seen. Sometimes pride looks like cooking dinner for a friend. Sometimes it’s a late-night phone call or a long walk with someone who gets you.

Honouring the people who show up

Let’s celebrate that. Let’s honour the soft spaces where people find comfort and connection. Let’s talk about the families that are built out of trust and care and laughter. For many, those are the families that save lives.

If you’re lucky enough to already have your chosen family, hold them close this month. Tell them you’re grateful. Tell them they matter because that kind of love is what Pride is really about.