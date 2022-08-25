The problem of flexible and remote worker bias & how to overcome it

Flexible forms of work have long been associated with bias and stigma. A glance through many newspaper headlines about working from home in particular, will portray a negative picture of skiving and lazy workers all trying to avoid proper work in the office.

Academic research first identified the problem of ‘flexible working stigma’, where employees undertaking flexible work are thought to be less committed or motivated, or cause more work for others. Flexible work is also associated with poor career outcomes for those who undertake it; part-time work in particular is often referred to as ‘career death’, leading to professional stagnation and a lack of progression.

Remote work brings its own specific challenges. Put simply, remote work can mean out of sight, out of mind from a pay and progression point of view. Pre-pandemic, managers were often concerned about lack of visibility of remote workers. How could they ensure productivity and guard against malingering? The pandemic enforced period of homeworking should have put this particular concern to bed once and for all, as overwhelmingly people reported being as least as productive, if not more so, when compared to working full-time in the office. However, beliefs about the benefits of in-person work remain strong – even if they lack evidence. Those employees who are resisting are often ‘flex shamed’ – seen as problematic and lazy.

There are cognitive biases at play with remote work too. We naturally default to people who whom we are in close proximity – meaning that those who work remotely are placed at a disadvantage to those who go into a physical workplace, especially in terms of their opportunity to have their voice heard at work.

When implemented well, flexible and remote work brings many benefits to individuals and the organisations that employ them. There is no evidence that those who seek to work flexibly are less committed or motivated, less productive, or less career orientated than those who work more traditionally. There is however evidence that remote and flexible working can be good for talent attraction and retention, employee engagement and motivation, inclusion, and wellbeing. However, we will fail to realise these benefits if we cannot tackle outdated and inaccurate misconceptions and bias against those who undertake flexible forms of work.