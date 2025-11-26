The TechWomen100 Awards 2025 | In Pictures

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry. From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector. Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

