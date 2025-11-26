BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

The TechWomen100 Awards 2025 | In Pictures

26/11/2025
Home > Awards > Awards News > The TechWomen100 Awards 2025 | In Pictures

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.

From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

View photos of the event below

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.

From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

View photos of the event below

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.

From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

View photos of the event below

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.

From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

View photos of the event below

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.

From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.

Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.

View photos of the event below

Related Posts

25/11/2025

16 days of activism against gender based violence | Standing with those who need support

25/11/2025

TechWomen100 Awards 2025: Evening of Celebration, Community & Change

05/11/2025

Celebrating Connection | Rising Stars & TechWomen100 Reconnect at Wagtails

03/11/2025

Lady Mayor’s Parade celebrates Sue Langley DBE, The new Lady Mayor