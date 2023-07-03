The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 | Now open for nominations

WeAreTheCity is collaborating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch of the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20. The list will shine a spotlight on 20 trailblazing refugee women living in Europe, who excel in their respective fields and have a meaningful impact in their new communities. Nominations will open on 03 July and close on 11 August. We are inviting individuals, NGOs, charities and partners who work with refugee women to cast their nominations (with the approval from the individuals themselves).
We are seeking nominations of incredible women and role models, who are giving back and supporting their communities in the most challenging of circumstances.
The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 will celebrate the achievements of these incredible role models and share their stories to inspire others. We do hope you will nominate women who are supporting their communities in the most challenging of circumstances and help us to shine a light on Europe’s female refugee community.
We want to acknowledge and celebrate women who are making significant contributions to society, uplifting these incredibly resilient individuals and providing hope and role models to the refugee community
WeAreTheCity are delighted to partner with Visa and introduce the new Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20. This is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on these incredible women, and recognise their resillience and contributions to their communities.
Business Fights Poverty are hugely proud to support the launch of the Visa Everywhere Pioneer20 in partnership with WeAreTheCity. This is the first list of its kind to recognise female refugees and their incredible contributions to their communities. We are excited to partner with both organisations and look forward to the nominations opening on the 3rd of July
* Refugee definition – A person who has been granted official refugee status as a result of a Refugee Status Determination (RSD). For more information on RSDs, please see the website of the UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, here
** Europe definition – European Union member states and Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Iceland, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the UK.