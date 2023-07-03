The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 | Now open for nominations

WeAreTheCity is collaborating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch of the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20. The list will shine a spotlight on 20 trailblazing refugee women living in Europe, who excel in their respective fields and have a meaningful impact in their new communities. Nominations will open on 03 July and close on 11 August. We are inviting individuals, NGOs, charities and partners who work with refugee women to cast their nominations (with the approval from the individuals themselves).

We are seeking nominations of incredible women and role models, who are giving back and supporting their communities in the most challenging of circumstances.

The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 will celebrate the achievements of these incredible role models and share their stories to inspire others. We do hope you will nominate women who are supporting their communities in the most challenging of circumstances and help us to shine a light on Europe’s female refugee community.