03/03/2021

The Women in Work Index 2021 | PwC

The Women in Work Index 2021 is brought to you using the capability of Strategy&, PwC’s strategy consulting business.

International Women’s Day 2021 is an opportunity for us to celebrate the successes that women have achieved in the workplace.

But the pace of progress towards gender equality across the OECD remains slow. And COVID-19 threatens to reverse the important gains that have been made in the last decade, as the negative impacts of the pandemic are disproportionately being felt by women.

If nothing is done to directly address the impact of the pandemic on women or to tackle pre-existing gender inequalities in care, more women will leave the workforce permanently. The damage could take years to repair. PwC’s analysis finds that even at double the rate of historical progress, the OECD will not catch up to its pre-pandemic equality growth path until 2030.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

