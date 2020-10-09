The World Woman Foundation & Hootsuite launch World Woman Hour to mentor 1 million women by 2030

The World Woman Foundation, in partnership with Hootsuite, will launch World Woman Hour – a socially powered global movement to mentor one million women by 2030.

The global event, launching on 11 October, will feature inspiring stories from 60 women – told in 60 seconds and collectively visualised in a powerful 60 minutes of film.

The social-first #ShesMyHero campaign is powered by the Hootsuite platform in celebration of the International Day of the Girl; the goal of this campaign is to inspire a million girls to find a positive role model by 2030 to follow their hearts and ambitions.

Despite progress in recent years, women around the world still face many obstacles, especially pertaining to global gender gaps. According to Hootsuite’s Digital 2020 report, women account for 45 per cent of global social media users, while their male counterparts account for 55 per cent; similarly, women have a global literacy rate of 83 per cent, compared to a literacy rate of 90 per cent for men.

The event will bring together a world-class coalition of women, including singer, songwriter and America’s Got Talent finalist Angelica Hale; legendary primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall; transgender model Valentina Sampaio; singer Kechi Okwuchi; Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden; first Italian female CEO of major international companies Federica Marchionni; philanthropist Anu Jain; first black board member for Verizon Shelley Archambeau; and many more. Altogether, these women have fought against stereotypes and persevered through personal and professional challenges to achieve ideas that are changing the world.

Speaking about the event, Rupa Dash, Co-Founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation, said, “The goal is to harness digital platforms to engage and empower one million women and girls by 2030 with wisdom, advice, confidence boosters and lessons to follow their dreams and ambitions.”

“We are so excited about our partnership with Hootsuite, who have given us the ability to use social media for good for World Woman Hour and share 60 hero stories of women to drive awareness of women’s and girls’ critical issues globally.”

Eva Taylor, Director, Social Strategy, Operations & Corporate Social Responsibility at Hootsuite, added, “We are thrilled to be a strategic partner for #WorldWomanHour.”

“This campaign is an excellent example of how social media can champion the power of human connection and create a movement to inspire girls all around the world while addressing a critical issue.”

“We are very excited to see it come to life through the power of social.”

The event will premiere on Facebook Live and on the World Woman Foundation YouTube channel starting at 9pm. For more information on the digital series, you can visit worldwomanhour.com to hear about the riveting journey from second to second, from the emotional to the unexpected to the truly inspirational. You can share your hero using the #ShesMyHero hashtag.

