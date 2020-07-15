There’s still time to get your nominations in for The Baton Awards 2020!

The Baton Awards nominations are currently open for BAME women who are considered to have made an outstanding contribution by demonstrating excellence in their field, who have paved the way, and whose strides reflect the ethos of The Baton Awards.

If you know of someone who has made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated excellence in their field, who has paved the way, and whose strides reflect the ethos of the Batons Awards, then nominate them for a 2020 Baton Award.

The Baton Awards celebrates women from diverse racial groups from the Past, Present, and Future by acknowledging Britain’s females from diverse racial groups’ pathfinders, and inspiring future pioneers, across diverse sectors.

Nominations can be made for yourself, a friend, acquaintance, colleague, associate or family member. Nominations are open until 10 August 2020.

There are 14 categories, including:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Creative Industry Award

Sportswoman of The Year

Political Figure Award

STEM Trailblazer Award

Excellence in Media Award

Thought Leader Award

International BAME Woman Award

Services to Education Award

Campaigner Award

Professional Services Award

Lord Hastings Integrity Award

Third Sector of the Year

Special Founders Award, ‘Against All Odds’ Award

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.