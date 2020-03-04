This International Women’s Day, drive change at your company with #EachforEqual

An equal world is a better world—and we each have a role to play in creating it.

A world where anyone can pursue their dreams without bias holding them back. Where girls grow up to be confident, resilient leaders. Where more women run companies and countries. Where women and girls are valued as equal to men and boys, and everyone gets a fair shot.

LeanIn.Org have partnered with International Women’s Day for the 2020 campaign, #EachforEqual. If you’re looking for resources for an International Women’s Day event at your organisation, check out LeanIn.Org’s free, ready-to-use presentations and activities here.

By actively challenging the systemic barriers holding women back in the workplace, each of us can contribute to creating an equal world where everyone can thrive.

To learn more about the range of resources LeanIn.Org are offering, take a look below!

Lean In Circles are small peer groups who meet regularly to share ideas and advice, gain skills, and build community. Because we can grow and achieve more together—and push for a more equal world. There are more than 46,000 Lean In Circles in 174 countries and 3,000 organizations worldwide. 86% of members credit their Circle with a positive change in their lives.

Bring Lean In Circles to your organisation

Bias makes it harder for women to get hired and promoted, and it negatively impacts their day-to-day work experiences. 50 Ways to Fight Bias is a program to empower managers and employees to identify and challenge bias head-on. This 1-2 hour workshop highlights 50 specific examples of bias in the workplace, encourages group discussion and problem-solving, and offers research-backed recommendations for what to do.

Bring 50 Ways to Fight Bias to your organisation

To get to gender equality, we need to understand the biggest barriers to women and how to solve them. In this presentation, you will learn key data about the state of women at work, discover what you can do to champion equality, and commit to taking action.

Explore more ways to drive equality in your organisation