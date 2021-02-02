Three tips for sticking to your 2021 fitness goals

Finding a work-life balance is easier said than done, especially when you factor in working from home and lockdown.

One thing that takes a backseat in our busy lives is working out, which is made all the more difficult due to current gym closures. However, with the New Year now upon us, it may just be the perfect time to make a fitness plan.

For the working woman, it’s all about setting goals and sticking to them as rigorously as you can. To help you with this, we’ve put together some top tips on how to set the right fitness goals for you, as well as some activewear inspiration from the debut Denise Lewis X Next Active collection, specially designed for busy lifestyles and women on the go.

Tip 1: Start with small and straightforward goals



Many fixate on the “new year, new me” mentality in January, making huge changes to their diet, exercise and overall lifestyle.

This is all well and good, but it can sometimes mean we end up setting our expectations too high. Really, the best routine is one that is sustainable in the long run and not too overwhelming.

That means setting yourself smaller goals to begin with, before working up to a larger end goal. You don’t want to set yourself the objective of running a marathon straight off the bat because it’s not achievable and could leave you less motivated.

That’s why small goals such as a walk round the block during lunch or stretching for 10 minutes twice a week are a good place to start.

Although it can be hard to find time for yourself to work out in between working and looking after children, scheduling time to exercise is important to ensure you stick to a routine.

Just blocking out 15 or 30 minutes in your calendar for some form of physical activity will make the world of difference to your fitness and wellbeing. We’d recommend not starting off your day with too heavy a workout or scheduling time to exercise every single day as it’s simply not sustainable!

Another time-saver if you work from home is to put on your activewear in the morning so you can immediately get moving if you have time in between meetings. Denise Lewis’s new sportswear collection with Next is engineered for ‘the gym of life’ (whether it’s heading to the supermarket or simply sitting at your desk) making it the perfect accompaniment to the busy woman’s wardrobe.

Tip 2: Make your workouts fun

Arguably, the most important element of setting fitness goals is enjoyment. You need something fun to motivate yourself to get up and move in the morning or after work.

Finding an activity that you know you’ll enjoy makes it more likely you’ll stick to it. For example, if you are not much of a runner, then don’t try and go for a jog every morning; instead try an online yoga class before the working day, or work up a sweat with a HIIT class.

Whatever you choose, make sure to mix it up occasionally as fitness goals don’t have to be rigid. For example, if you challenge yourself to run three times a week but then hate it, try another form of exercise and set up a new goal!

Another way of injecting some fun into your workouts is by having bright and colourful activewear to put on – not only does it look good, but it also helps you feel energised and excited to exercise. Denise Lewis’ Sculpting Sports Leggings ensure maximum comfort and manoeuvrability during workouts (plus they look super stylish and flattering!).

Tip 3: Don’t forget about your mental health

Physical health and mental health go hand in hand. Trying to juggle work, family life and social commitments is challenging at the best of times. With the pandemic thrown into the mix, it’s now more important than ever to look after your mental health.

It goes without saying that working out contributes towards a healthier body and mind set, but moderation is key. Making sure you drink lots of water throughout your working day, giving yourself some downtime and getting lots of sleep is just as important as the exercise itself.

So, don’t feel too down on yourself if you can’t achieve your goals; instead, be kind to yourself stop comparing yourself to others because no one is on the same fitness journey as you. If you beat yourself up about not doing something, you’re far less likely to feel motivated to try.

Olympian and mum-of-four Denise is no stranger to the demands of a busy lifestyle. She’s a huge advocate of being kind to yourself when it comes to juggling commitments:

“I’m not even sure how I juggle being a mum of four kids. You’ve just gotta have a positive mind set and be really clear with what you want to get out of the day but know that you can’t fit everything in. Don’t beat yourself up!”

Businesswomen and fitness journeys have one thing in common: both require setting realistic and achievable goals. With these tips, you could be one step closer to reaching your full fitness potential. If you want to get the look, the Denise Lewis Edit is available online now.

