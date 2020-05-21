Three ways to prevent a lack of sleep from affecting your productivity at work

Ieva Baradouska is a comfort expert at the memory foam mattress retailer Dormeo. Here, she explains how you can ensure you always get a good night’s sleep, so you can turn up to work each day feeling refreshed and ready to perform at your best.

On a whole, we’re all sleeping a lot less than we used to.

According to The Sleep Council, almost three quarters (74%) of Brits are getting less than seven hours of sleep each night, and the number of people getting less than five hours a night has grown from 7% to 12%.

Not only can a lack of sleep have a negative impact on your health, but it can also have a massive effect on your productivity at work. In fact, sleep deprivation costs the UK economy £40 billion a year due to our reduced productivity and poor health, according to figures published in The Independent. So, if you’re starting to feel like you struggle to work at your best, or you regularly feel like taking a nap at your desk, it’s well worth looking at your sleeping habits to see how you could improve the situation.

Here, I’ll give you three ways in which you can start ensuring you get plenty of sleep so, every day, you turn up to work feeling refreshed and ready to cross everything off your to-do list. Read on to find out more.

Tidy your bedroom

A study conducted by St. Lawrence University has found that having a cluttered bedroom can put you at a higher risk of suffering from sleeping problems. This is because having an untidy living space can increase your stress levels, making it harder for you to nod off at night. So, if this is something you struggle with, giving your room a once over could be the answer to all your problems.

If you’re not a naturally tidy person, you might find it difficult to keep your room in a presentable state. Reading Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying, which you can pick up at Waterstones, should help. It’s full of great practical advice on how to keep your space free of unnecessary clutter.

Make sure your mattress isn’t past its best

Old mattresses are a leading cause of poor-quality sleep. This is because a mattress that is past its best won’t be able to support your body properly, and a build-up of dust mites can worsen any allergy symptoms you might have. So, if you often struggle to fall asleep because your bed isn’t as comfortable as it once was, replacing your mattress could make a world of difference.

You should change your mattress every 7-10 years because, after this length of time, it will have been subjected to more than 20,000 hours of wear and tear. But, you should always look to replace an uncomfortable mattress, whether you’ve had it for seven years or not.

Devise a bed time routine

Ask any morning person how they manage to get to bed early every night and they’ll usually tell you it’s all down to having a bedtime routine. If you can create a ritual that you can perform every night — whether it’s washing your face and changing into your pyjamas or having a cup of hot chocolate and reading a book — you’ll eventually be able to use this to trick your mind into winding down when it suits you, whether that’s at midnight or 8pm.

This isn’t a quick fix, as it can take a while for your mind and body to associate your routine with bed time. But, it’s well worth persevering, as this little trick really can change your sleeping routine for the better.

To be as productive as possible at work, it’s vital that you get plenty of sleep each night. If you struggle to nod off, or you rarely feel refreshed when you wake up, these tips could really help you out. Tidy your bedroom, consider whether your mattress needs replacing, and devise a bedtime routine that you can stick to. It won’t be long before you’re sleeping well every night.