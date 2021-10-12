Tip to new dog owners on making that home to office transition as smooth as possible

Article by Joe Inglis at VetChef
Dogs remain the most popular choice. Furlough, home working, limits on outdoor activities and loneliness all contributed to the rise. However, the imminent return to the office, for most people (at least part time), means that many of these pampered pooches will be facing extended periods of alone time for the first time, while others may find themselves accompanying their owners to work. Vet Dr Joe Inglis, from home-cooking platform VetChef.com, explains how you can help your dog through this huge change in his or her life.
“Dogs are pack animals and can be distressed if suddenly left for long periods of time. It’s important to prepare for and manage the separation. The extension of the lockdown gives you the time you need. Here are my tips on preparing for the separation:
We can also expect to see a rise in dogs coming to work. If you intend to take your dog to the office here are some tips:
Whether at home or in an office, diet is far more important than most people realise. We now know that if you feed a child nothing but processed food it can result in behavioral problems. The same is true with dogs. A well-fed dog, getting fresh food and the right nutrients, will be happier and healthier and far less likely to resort to destructive behavior.
