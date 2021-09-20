Top 10 things you can do right now when it comes to self-care to help you live your best life

Jules Kelly is a Life Balance Strategist and is helping women to change their lives and re-write their stories through the publication of her book The Fading Woman – Reclaiming your Body, Power, Purpose and Joy, which is out now on Amazon.
Self-care is a term that we hear banded around freely right now and there is a real mix of understanding in what that actually means.
I have asked so many women the same question and the answers are extremely varied from responses such as “making time to have a bath and to read a book” to “make time for yourself” and all sorts in between, and whilst they are invariably all right in some way, they just skim the surface.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines self-care as “The practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s health”
In my opinion self-care is the ultimate gift to yourself and your family. It starts with understanding how your body works; what affects it and its functionality and taking ownership of all of it and realising that looking after your body is completely within your gift. It’s the place that you live from the moment you are born until the moment you shuffle of this earth. The responsibility for caring for you sits firmly with you. Your body is working so hard every day dealing with everything that you throw at it physically, mentally, and environmentally. Your body is incredible if you treat it well.
Your body needs water to ensure that each cell in your body works efficiently by delivering the nutrients they need. It is needed to help digest your food and deal with getting rid of the waste in your body, including toxins. Ideally drink filtered water or bottled water (glass if possible)
What does this mean? Cutting down on the number of chemicals you use and ingest. They are often full of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals and other health challenging chemicals, which means that they are disrupting your hormonal balance and other body systems. They can have huge repercussions for your body.
Processed foods are heavy in additives and chemicals that may also be disruptive to your body. Wherever possible eat Organic to avoid Glyphosate. (Glyphosate is a fertiliser that is used for weed control that impacts our food quality due to its absorption. It is banned in many countries but not yet in the UK)
The plastic can leach into the food and plastic is not good for your body! If a product is labelled microwave safe, that means that it just won’t melt.
Look for labels that say, phthalate free or no synthetic fragrance. Phthalates have been linked to a number of serious health challenges.
Make talking to someone about your mental health as important as your hair and nail appointments.
You are talking to yourself in your head all day long. Make those thoughts kind. Being negative about yourself makes you feel rubbish and you will start to believe it. Your brain believes whatever you tell it! So, tell yourself you are blooming fabulous!
Stress puts you in an alert state and that’s fantastic if you are in danger but not if you are just waiting for the kettle to boil or you are trying to meet a deadline or you are running late. Stress raises your blood pressure and heart rate for a reason. Stop and breathe.Deep belly breaths. In for the count of four, hold for four and out for four. Repeat this four times and your nervous system will chill!
Make sure you get some. Sleeping is where we heal and repair. If you can’t sleep, switch your electrics off at least an hour before bed. Leave the phone outside of your room if you can. No telly, no laptops, no gadget lights. A magnesium salt bath before bed will help to bring down the cortisol levels if you struggle to switch off your busy mind. If you don’t have a bath, just soak your feet in warm water in a bowl with magnesium salts. It will do the same thing.
If it needs to rest, know the signs. Be brave enough to say no sometimes to those that are asking things of you. Be brave enough to stop and rest without feeling guilty. Make sure that there is something in each and every day that brings your joy and that lights you up.
If your body is working as you want it to and you are able to take on life and everything that is out there for you to experience, you can literally have any life that you want.
We always have two choices.
We either accept the life that we have and exist, or we choose the life that we actively want and live the bejesus out of it!
