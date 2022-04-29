Top 5 tips for pivoting your business when faced with adversity

Adversity is an unavoidable part of life. This is an unescapable fact, and one which we’ve all unfortunately been forced to come to terms with during the Covid pandemic especially.

Whilst it’s important to acknowledge that everyone faces setbacks and that these can cause genuine feelings of stress, the question is how can you deal with challenges and come back stronger? How can you pivot your business when faced with adversity?

Saving Grace Events CEO Rebecca Hartley shares her top five tips for overcoming challenges to pivot your business when faced with adversity…

Think outside the box

When faced with hard times, it’s easy to feel deflated. However, it’s precisely during these difficult moments that creativity and imagination is most needed! If your business offering is no longer working in the current climate, don’t be afraid to pivot in a new direction. Don’t be shy about brain-storming and bouncing ideas around your team. This is a time to be inspired and start innovating. During the pandemic, the team at Saving Grace Events diversified into virtual events, but then we had a moment of inspiration. If we couldn’t use our existing indoor venues, could we create our own outdoor venue that could still operate during Covid? From this spark of an idea, we created Cheshire’s first socially distanced festival, Tatton Park Pop Up Festival!

Play to your strengths

Consider your USP and core strengths. Everyone is unique, with their own different life experiences to draw from. What can you offer that no one else can? Consider as well, what do people need RIGHT NOW, and how can your business deliver that? Playing to your strengths is a great way to succeed whilst feeling passionate about what you do. Again, don’t be afraid to think outside the box!

Reach out for support

When facing adversity, the last thing you want to do is isolate yourself. This time is more important than any other to build meaningful relationships and use your contacts. You never know what opportunities somebody may be able to bring to your business, plus it’s often really inspiring to learn from others who have overcome adversity themselves. It can also be a great idea to look into what grants, financial solutions and government schemes you could take advantage of. It’s easy to feel that your alone with your challenges when there is actually so much help and support out there.

Don’t give up

This is perhaps the most important point! Even when things seem impossible, do not give up! It may be easier said than done, but staying positive and having the right mindset goes a long way. The lows are part of everyone’s story, along with the highs, and remembering when things aren’t going to plan, we are not failures; we are human. Every day is an opportunity to learn, so don’t let setbacks keep you down! It’s not about the challenges you face; it’s about how you face them.

Realise that the storm will pass

Even when things seem hopeless, you never know what’s around the corner! This time of adversity will pass and you will get through it! Not only that, but I can guarantee you will come back stronger and wiser than before! This is why it can be helpful to look at the bigger picture when things feel overwhelming.

To summarise, adversity is something we all face to varying degrees, but ask yourself how are you going to adapt to challenges and push your business forward? If we have hope and opportunity, we have no reason NOT to choose resilience over defeat. Because if there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that from the brink, you CAN come back!

About the author

Rebecca Hartley is the Founder and Director full-service events management company Saving Grace Events, as well as Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, a £1m festival business that was launched during a global pandemic. She is also a single mother, breast cancer survivor and passionate ambassador for Prevent Breast Cancer.