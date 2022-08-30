Top tips on how to support women with PCOS in the workplace

Article by Gynaecologist Dr Nitu Bajekal and Nutritionist Rohini Bajekal.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, often known as PCOS, affects at least 1 in 10 women of reproductive age and those assigned female at birth.

This complex condition is poorly understood despite how common it is. As an employer, it is almost a given that you will have employees living with symptoms such as irregular periods, acne and infertility, although many will not be aware that this is in fact PCOS – approximately 75% of people with PCOS are not yet diagnosed. Here are some tips to better support people with PCOS in the workplace:

Provide comprehensive healthcare insurance and gym membership to your employees

This employee benefit can be hugely helpful especially if it includes a mental health offering (such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and access to nutrition professionals. This can help with behavioural change and setting healthy nutrition habits. In addition, a gym membership or health plan can be a useful addition as movement has been shown to benefit PCOS in a number of ways – with mental health, improving insulin sensitivity, decreasing androgen levels and helping maintain a healthy weight.

Allow time off for medical appointments

Ensure that employees are allowed to take time off to attend doctors’ appointments. PCOS is associated with a higher risk of issues such as infertility, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, type 2 diabetes, womb cancer, pregnancy complications and possibly cardiovascular disease. Going through IVF is incredibly time-consuming and stressful so an understanding employer makes a huge difference.

Ensure you have a flexible work-from-home policy

This is hugely beneficial to so many people, especially anyone who has a chronic condition such as PCOS. Symptoms such as irregular periods, fatigue and anxiety can mean that life is unpredictable and having the option to work from home can offer some leeway and flexibility.

Implement a health and wellbeing programme

This is a great way to encourage healthy practices among employees. For example, offering a mindfulness sessions or yoga class at lunchtimes, complimentary fresh fruit in the office and educational talks. A wellness programme has also been shown to improve motivation and productivity. Within this, you could also feature talks on menstrual health and related health issues to raise awareness of conditions such as PCOS and endometriosis.