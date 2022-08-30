0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/08/2022
,

Top tips on how to support women with PCOS in the workplace

Home > Lifestyle > Health and Fitness > Top tips on how to support women with PCOS in the workplace

Female networking and support group. Flat style illustration of a woman balancing other females on her shoulders on beige background

Article by Gynaecologist Dr Nitu Bajekal and Nutritionist Rohini Bajekal.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, often known as PCOS, affects at least 1 in 10 women of reproductive age and those assigned female at birth.

This complex condition is poorly understood despite how common it is. As an employer, it is almost a given that you will have employees living with symptoms such as irregular periods, acne and infertility, although many will not be aware that this is in fact PCOS – approximately 75% of people with PCOS are not yet diagnosed. Here are some tips to better support people with PCOS in the workplace:

Provide comprehensive healthcare insurance and gym membership to your employees

This employee benefit can be hugely helpful especially if it includes a mental health offering (such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and access to nutrition professionals. This can help with behavioural change and setting healthy nutrition habits. In addition, a gym membership or health plan can be a useful addition as movement has been shown to benefit PCOS in a number of ways – with mental health, improving insulin sensitivity, decreasing androgen levels and helping maintain a healthy weight.

Allow time off for medical appointments

Ensure that employees are allowed to take time off to attend doctors’ appointments. PCOS is associated with a higher risk of issues such as infertility, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, type 2 diabetes, womb cancer, pregnancy complications and possibly cardiovascular disease. Going through IVF is incredibly time-consuming and stressful so an understanding employer makes a huge difference.

Ensure you have a flexible work-from-home policy

This is hugely beneficial to so many people, especially anyone who has a chronic condition such as PCOS. Symptoms such as irregular periods, fatigue and anxiety can mean that life is unpredictable and having the option to work from home can offer some leeway and flexibility.

Implement a health and wellbeing programme

This is a great way to encourage healthy practices among employees. For example, offering a mindfulness sessions or yoga class at lunchtimes, complimentary fresh fruit in the office and educational talks. A wellness programme has also been shown to improve motivation and productivity. Within this, you could also feature talks on menstrual health and related health issues to raise awareness of conditions such as PCOS and endometriosis.

Level Up Summit

 

Don’t miss our Level Up Summit on 06 December, where we’re tackling the barriers for women in tech head on. Join us for keynotes, panels, Q&A’s & breakout sessions on finance, people management, negotiation, influencing skills, confidence building, building internal networks, maximising the power of mentorship, and much more. 

BUY YOUR TICKETS

Make the office as accessible as possible and stock menstrual products in the bathrooms

As one of the most common symptoms of PCOS is irregular periods, people with the condition may suddenly come onto their period when they least expect it. Ensuring washrooms are clean, private and well-stocked with menstrual products is a good way to show consideration to anyone who menstruates. Also ensure the office is access-friendly (e.g. having a lift rather than just stairs) and has comfy seating for when people need a moment to rest.

Encourage compassionate dialogue and a supportive atmosphere

Every individual with PCOS has a different experience and symptoms. Encourage line managers to support their teams and set a positive example. For example, avoiding commenting on people’s physical appearances (such as weight), gossip and any harmful behaviour that is often seen in workplaces. Many people with PCOS struggle as the symptoms of the condition are stigmatised – from weight gain to acne to excess hair growth – so offering support is essential. Everyone in the workplace should feel included and accepted so ensuring your office is a safe space for all genders should be a priority, as PCOS also affects non-binary and trans people.

Therefore, while PCOS is often dealt with behind the scenes by individuals, employers can help support those living with the condition by ensuring they have policies and practices that do not discriminate but instead actively support employees’ health and wellbeing. Most importantly, listening to employees who have PCOS and taking their feedback on board can make a profound difference to their quality of life, both in the workplace and outside.

Living PCOS Free: How to Regain Your Hormonal Health with Polycystic Ovarian by Doctor Nitu Bajekal and Rohini Bajekal

When faced with her own premature menopause, Dr. Nitu Bajekal, the “plant-based gynae,” learned that the Western medicine in which she had trained and practiced had too long ignored the real impact of nutrition and lifestyle on both health and disease. To allow women to achieve their full health potential, lifestyle medicine and conventional medicine can complement each other, offering an appropriate blend of solutions for the individual patient. Based on her research, 35 years’ clinical practice, and her personal experience of a plant-based diet―with input from her daughter, nutritionist and former PCOS sufferer Rohini Bajekal―she offers this practical lifestyle guide to recovery from polycystic ovarian syndrome. Dr. Bajekal shows how this endocrine condition can be managed via the six pillars of lifestyle medicine, with interventions of Western medicine available as adjuncts as needed. The book features a 21-day lifestyle plan for hormonal health together with tried-and-tested plant-based recipes by the authors and illuminating case histories.

BUY IT HERE
Living PCOS free

Read more like this

Related Posts

PCOS, poly cystic ovary syndrome
13/05/2022

PCOS: How to live with it, things to look out for & tackling adversity

,
PCOS, poly cystic ovary syndrome
02/01/2020

Building a healthier life with PCOS

,
Antenatal Appointments - what are employees entitled to?
09/01/2019

Motherhood. It didn’t stop me

,
You don't have to be defined by your professional status
25/09/2014

PCOS is your WORST enemy – Here’s how to fight back!

,

Comment on this

X