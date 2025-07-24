Transferrable skills are changing the job market

Most of us don’t stick to just one job or one path forever. Life changes, opportunities come and go and sometimes we simply want something new. Making a move in your career doesn’t always mean starting from scratch. In fact, it’s often the skills you’ve picked up along the way that help you take that next step.

These are your transferrable skills. The ones you gain through work, volunteering, studies, hobbies or just everyday life. And they’re more valuable than many people realise. From problem-solving to teamwork, organisation to communication, these skills stay with you wherever you go.

If you’re wondering how to switch careers, stand out in a new industry or grow where you are now, it might be time to look at the strengths you already have.

What are transferrable skills?

Transferrable skills are the abilities you carry from one role to another, no matter the industry. They include things like communication, teamwork, problem-solving and time management. These skills are built up over time through your work, personal life and experiences and they often go unnoticed. But they are incredibly valuable and can shape your career in surprising ways.

Why they matter more than you think

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that your job title defines you but employers are increasingly looking for people who can adapt, think critically and bring new ideas to the table. Your experience doesn’t have to be a perfect match if you can show that your skills are relevant and reliable. Transferrable skills show that you’ve got what it takes, even if you haven’t worked in that exact role before.

Making career changes less scary

Changing industries or roles can feel overwhelming, but recognising your transferrable skills makes it easier. Maybe you’ve worked in retail and want to move into customer service in a different setting. Your communication and problem-solving skills will carry over. If you’ve led a team or handled complaints, that’s already proof you can handle pressure and responsibility.

Recognising your strengths

Think about what you’ve done so far in work and life. Have you organised events, led a group project or trained someone? Have you managed your time well under pressure or come up with a new way of doing something? These are all signs of valuable skills. It’s worth taking time to reflect and list them out. You’ll often discover strengths you hadn’t noticed before.

Bringing your skills to life

In applications and interviews, real examples go a long way. Don’t just say you’re a good communicator. Talk about a time you explained a tricky idea to someone and helped them understand it. Don’t just say you work well in a team. Share a moment where you supported a colleague or helped bring a group together. These stories help others see how you can contribute in a new environment.

Helping you grow in your current role

Transferrable skills don’t just help with job changes. They help you grow in your current role too. Being able to adapt, lead or stay organised means you’re more likely to take on new challenges. It also shows you’re someone who adds value beyond your basic job description.

You’ve got more than you think

It’s easy to underestimate yourself, especially when looking at job descriptions that seem out of reach. But chances are, you’ve already got a strong toolkit of skills that can take you further. The trick is recognising them, valuing them and learning how to share them with others.

Taking the next step

You don’t need to start over to move forward. Take stock of where you are and what you’ve already achieved. Your transferrable skills are proof that you’re capable, resourceful and ready for something new. All you have to do is show it.