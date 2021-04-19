0
19/04/2021
, ,

Tuition fee discounts available at Warwick Business School for WeAreTheCity members

Warwick Business School tuition fee discount

Warwick Business School have kindly offered tuition fee discounts for WeAreTheCity members!

Warwick Business School champion gender equality, and actively encourage more women to take up senior positions in the workplace, including the boardroom.

They are committed to working towards a more gender-balanced future and are realising their vision by breaking down physical, cultural and mental barriers through both their research and educational programmes.

In support of this aim, WBS are currently offering a tuition fee discount* to WeAreTheCity members who successfully apply for any of our MBA programmes, Executive Diplomas or Global Central Banking and Financial Regulation qualifications.

If you'd like to take advantage of this offer, then please contact Warwick Business School using the links below:

MBA

Executive Diplomas

Global Central Banking and Financial Regulation

*Available until 31 May 2021

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

