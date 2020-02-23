Two weeks until nominations close – have you nominated? | WeAreTheCity’s 2020 Rising Star Awards

Just two weeks to go until nominations close for the 2020 Rising Star Awards – have you nominated?

Now in its sixth year, the Rising Stars Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2022. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors across 25 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 550 previous winners, across the UK and India.

Alongside our Rising Star categories, we are also calling for nominations for Champions and a Company of the Year.

Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individual, of any gender, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, e.g. HeForShe supporters, network leaders, directors, MD’s & C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.

The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.

New for this year, we have also introduced a Men for Gender Balance category. This category is for men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, and must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities.

In previous years, the awards have been supported by an array of FTSE sponsors and this year is no different.

The 2020 Rising Star Awards are supported by 3M, Accenture, Barclays, Bloomberg, British Army, C&C Search, Cancer Research UK, Citi, CMI Women, Elysian Search Consulting, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyd’s of London, Mott MacDonald, Oliver Wyman, Oxford Said Business School, Northern Trust, Reed Smith and Sage.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in April. The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final five winners for each category will take place with independent judges in May. The Top 100 Rising Stars will be announced on 11 May 2020 with winners invited to a prestigious ceremony in July 2020.

The award’s celebration will give guests an opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges; enjoy a three-course meal, wine and champagne reception; and hear from live entertainment and inspiring speakers.

Tickets for this year’s event are available to purchase from the Rising Star website on 11 May 2020.



Watch the highlights from our 2019 award’s ceremony below:

Categories included in the 2020 Rising Star Awards are as follows:

Rising Stars in All Other Industries, sponsored by Barclays

Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets, sponsored by Goldman Sachs

Rising Stars in Charity & Not-For-Profits, sponsored by Cancer Research UK

Rising Stars in Defence, sponsored by the British Army

Rising Stars in Digital, sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Rising Stars in Diversity, sponsored by Citi

Rising Stars in EA/PA, sponsored by C&C Search

Rising Stars in Education & Academia, sponsored by Oxford Said Business School

Rising Stars in Energy & Utilities

Rising Stars – Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups, sponsored by Sage

Rising Stars in Healthcare, sponsored by GSK

Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment, sponsored by Elysian Search Consulting

Rising Stars in Insurance, sponsored by Lloyds of London

Rising Stars in Investment Management, sponsored by Northern Trust

Rising Stars in Law (The Lynne Freeman Award), sponsored by Reed Smith

Rising Stars in Logistics & Transport

Rising Stars in Property, Construction & FM

Rising Stars in Professional Services, sponsored by Oliver Wyman

Rising Stars in Science & Engineering, sponsored by 3M

Rising Stars in Technology, sponsored by Accenture

Rising Star Champions, sponsored by CMI Women

Company of the Year, sponsored by Bloomberg

Men for Gender Balance, sponsored by HSBC

Criteria for entries

Open to all women regardless of age

Nominees must be below senior management level (e.g. below Director level)

Nominees must be working within the industry of the category for which they are nominated

Nominees must be working in the UK

How we define a Rising Star

Someone who is or who has the potential to be a role model in their business or sector

Someone who strives to achieve success and results

Someone who gives back or inspires others

Someone who is recognised by others as having the potential to become a future leader in their industry

Awards Timeline

Nominations open: 13 January 2020

13 January 2020 Nominations close: 08 March 2020

08 March 2020 Shortlist announced and public vote*: 20 April 2020

20 April 2020 Public voting closes: 01 May 2020

01 May 2020 Winner’s announced: 11 May 2020

11 May 2020 Award’s ceremony: July 2020 (date TBC)

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion of the Year, Company of the Year or Men for Gender Balance award

If you have any additional questions about the awards, please contact [email protected]. For details of entry criteria, please visit here.