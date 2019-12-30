Two weeks until nominations open – who will you nominate? | WeAreTheCity’s 2020 Rising Star Awards

Just two weeks to go until nominations open for the 2020 Rising Star Awards.

Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2022. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

We are now once again inviting you to nominate an amazing woman, champion or company. The nominations process for all categories, our Rising Star Champions and Company of the Year award open on 13 January 2020. Nominations will take place online via the Rising Stars website. For details of the criteria to enter the awards, visit here.

We are proud to announce that our previous winners have gone on to achieve phenomenal success. You can read about some of their achievements here.

“I was ecstatic! As a nurse and midwife, I love supporting and enabling women. To be recognised as A We Are The City champion, for doing what I love was the fuel I needed to help me leverage what I do.”

– Ruth Oshikanlu MBE, Goal Mind Limited



The Rising Star awards recognise the achievements of women who are below Senior Management or Director level and therefore represent the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In previous years, the awards have been supported by an array of FTSE sponsors and this year is no different. We are proud to announce that the 2020 Rising Star Awards are supported by 3M, Accenture, Bloomberg, British Army, C&C Search, Cancer Research UK, Citi, CMI Women, Elysian Search Consulting, Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyd’s of London, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, Oliver Wyman, Oxford Said Business School, Northern Trust, Reed Smith and Sage. We are also proud to announce a new category for this year – Men For Gender Change, sponsored by HSBC.

“ I am constantly doing things to give back to the local community. I feel the fact that I am an award winner has given myself and the charity that I support a certain degree of clout. One major achievement that I am excited about is that I have been given the role of Advocate for all the carers in the Armed Forces, which means I am involved in writing MOD policy to support disabled people and carers, both as veterans and serving personnel. ”

– Rebecca Fyans, The Royal Navy



Alongside our Rising Star categories, we are also calling for nominations for Champions and a Company of the Year. Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individuals, male or female, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, eg HeForShe supporters, Network Leaders, Directors, MD’s or C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.

“It was such a celebration and provided reassurance to me, for being me and doing what I was doing. It was a great achievement and stepping stone to bigger things. After going through a period of imposter syndrome, I have found happiness in myself, my character and associated myself with great woman who I aspire to. This has all been due to the fact that winning has given me a self-confidence I lost after graduating and whilst in my first role.”

– Sonya Barlow, Like Minded Females

The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.

Nominations will take place online via the Rising Stars website. For details of the criteria to enter the awards, click here.

Our 2020 winners, Rising Star alumni, judges, sponsors and supporters will be invited to a prestigious ceremony on 02 July 2020.

The award’s celebration will give guests an opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges; enjoy a three-course meal, wine and champagne reception; and hear from live entertainment and inspiring speakers.

Tickets for this year’s event will be available to purchase from the Rising Star website. We will be announcing when tickets go on sale in due course.



Categories including in the 2020 Rising Star Awards are as follows:

Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets

Rising Stars in Charity & Not-for-Profit

Rising Stars in Defence

Rising Stars in Digital

Rising Stars in EA/PA

Rising Stars in Education & Academia

Rising Stars – Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups

Rising Stars in Healthcare

Rising Stars in Hospitality & Retail

Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment

Rising Stars in Insurance

Rising Stars in Investment Management

Rising Stars in Law (The Lynne Freeman Award)

Rising Stars in Logisitics & Transport

Rising Stars in Media, Marketing & PR

Rising Stars in Property, Construction & FM

Rising Stars in Professional Services

Rising Stars in Science & Engineering

Rising Stars in Technology

Rising Star Champions

Rising Stars Company of the Year

Rising Stars Men For Gender Balance

Awards Timeline

Nominations open: 13 January 2020

13 January 2020 Nominations close: 08 March 2020

08 March 2020 Shortlist announced and public vote*: 20 April 2020

20 April 2020 Public voting closes: 01 May 2020

01 May 2020 Winner’s announced: 11 May 2020

11 May 2020 Award’s ceremony: 02 July 2020

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion of the Year or Company of the Year award

If you have any additional questions about the awards, please contact [email protected]. For details of entry criteria, please visit here.