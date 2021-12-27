Two weeks until nominations open – who will you nominate? | WeAreTheCity’s 2022 Rising Star Awards

Now in its eighth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.
These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 750 previous winners, across the UK and India.
We are now once again inviting you to nominate an amazing woman, champion, man or company. The nominations process for all categories, our Rising Star Champions, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance Awards open on 10 January 2022. Nominations will take place online via the Rising Stars website.
For details of the criteria to enter the awards, visit here.
Nominations will open online on 10 January via the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a eight week period on 08 March.
A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.
All winners will be announced in May 2022 and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious award’s ceremony on 13 July 2022.
Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individuals, male or female, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, eg HeForShe supporters, Network Leaders, Directors, MD’s or C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.
Our Men for Gender Balance award recognises the achievements of five senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.
The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.
The Global Award for Achievement category expands our search for global talent. This category is a female individual who works within any industry, outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.
Have you ever looked at WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star awards and thought about entering? Have you ever seen the winners announced and thought, next year I am going to enter those awards!
Well before you pen your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.
During this session Vanessa will explain:
Nominations open
10 January 2022
Nominations close
08 March 2022
Shortlist announced & public vote opens
26 April 2022
Voting closes
10 May 2022
Shortlist celebration
19 May 2022
Winners announced
24 May 2022
Winner’s celebration event
13 July 2022
