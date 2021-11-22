Vacancy Spotlight: Director, Business Marketing (12 month FTC) | RBC

This position is an important senior strategic role within the global RBC Capital Markets Client and Marketing Strategy Group – generating innovative ideas, owning the development of Europe’s business marketing strategies, and executing marketing initiatives that support key business goals and increase brand awareness and positioning of our Capital Markets business in Europe, with a specific focus on the UK.

More specifically, this position is highly focused and will be required to deliver exceptional, market-leading results on thought leadership campaigns, through creating and leveraging marketing campaigns and client engagement strategies to build industry authority and demonstrate RBC’s capital markets expertise to clients in Europe.

The successful candidate will be a highly motivated, entrepreneurial, senior professional who will provide superior management and execution of the business marketing plan for Europe’s capital markets business.

The role will be based in London and will lead and own the development and implementation of a robust business marketing strategy for Capital Markets in Europe to help raise the profile and understanding of our global strength, local capabilities and expertise. The role-holder will work in close partnership with local Capital Markets business leaders and marketing and communications colleagues in the region and globally.

The role-holder will work closely with the local Head of Communications and the global marketing team to proactively and collectively (when relevant) develop and deliver marketing strategies and tactics to promote and position the business in a cost-effective yet impactful manner.

What will you do?

As Director, Business Marketing, you will need to display leadership and technical and creative excellence with regards to generating and managing innovative ideas, providing marketing advice, developing effective marketing strategies and initiatives designed to support Investment Banking, Fixed Income and Currencies, Debt Capital Markets, Global Equities, and Global Research businesses.

Work in close collaboration with and build strong relationships with regional business leaders, product groups and owners, members of the Client and Marketing Strategy team, and RBC’s Corporate Communications Group to provide marketing strategies and advice on opportunities, ideas, and branding activities.

Develop and implement the annual business marketing strategy to promote RBC Capital Markets in Europe and help facilitate stronger client relationships.

Work strategically in the development, management, implementation, and communication of a robust calendar of marketing tactics across all channels, including content and thought leadership, sponsorships, advertising, collateral, email marketing, web communications, and promotions.

Strategically monitor and gain an in-depth understanding of general marketing trends and tactics locally, regionally, and globally, and track competitor activity. Ensure the business is employing the most advanced and effective marketing practices available, pivot and adapt approach where necessary ensuring RBC capital markets is positioned appropriately.

Oversight of a calendar of conference and events activities and ensure each is maximized, leveraged, and tracked capturing objectives, audience, tactics, and measurement. Where relevant ensure content is captured and used as thought leadership on RBC and paid channels.

Work as a key senior member of the global Capital Markets Marketing team to support the business, promote our product offering and build the Capital Markets brand in Europe.

This position does not include crisis management, media relations, or internal communications as these services are provided by RBC’s Corporate Communications Group.

Conferences and events are an important marketing tool used in developing client relationships, enhancing client knowledge, and promoting RBC Capital Markets’ capabilities therefore this role also has responsibility for the oversight of proprietary and third-party conferences and events and regular client hosting opportunities designed to collectively promote the RBC Capital Markets and Royal Bank of Canada brand in the region and strengthen business relationships.

What do you need to succeed?

Must-have

Financial services experience, particularly in B2B marketing strategy and execution.

Solid and proven B2B marketing work experience.

Proven experience in marketing, particularly in the development and delivery of marketing strategies and campaigns .

Highly organized and entrepreneurial, with a strong drive for customer service.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and thrive in a fast-paced, independent, high-pressure, corporate environment.

Excellent relationships management and partnership development capabilities and skills.

Able to manage effectively as a member of a global team across multiple time zones.

Proven writer and project manager.

Experience managing multiple, high-visibility projects.

Excellent communications, presentation, and interpersonal skills particularly with senior executives.

Good analytical skills and strong creative problem-solving skills.

Fully proficient in all MS Office tools.

Nice to Have

BA or BSc desired – Graduate degree in business or marketing.

What is in it for you?

We thrive on the challenge to be our best – progressive thinking to keep growing and working together to deliver trusted advice to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. We care about each other, reaching our potential, making a difference to our communities, and achieving success that is mutual.

A comprehensive Total Rewards Program including bonuses, flexible benefits and competitive compensation

Leaders who support your development through coaching and managing opportunities

Opportunities to work with the best in the field

Ability to make a difference and lasting impact

Work in a dynamic, collaborative, progressive, and high-performing team

A world-class training program in financial services

Flexible work-life balance options.

Application deadline – 29 November 2021