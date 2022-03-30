Vacancy Spotlight: Senior Engineer, Cloud Engineering | Invesco

The Senior Cloud Engineer is accountable for architecting and designing comprehensive solutions that meet business requirements in support of a given project or capability. The Cloud Engineer will be accountable for partnering with key roles (e.g. Cloud Solution Architects, application teams, or other Infrastructure functions) to understand technical requirements and formulate detailed designs that align to architecture principles and standards, leverage common solutions and services, and meet the financial targets (cost and benefits) as defined by Infrastructure leadership.

The Senior Cloud Engineer will lead the development of a secure cloud platform foundation by defining standards and building Infrastructure as Code for approved cloud services following agile practices. The Cloud Engineer will build CI/CD pipelines to automate provisioning of cloud environments end to end, as well as enabling self-service capabilities for standard reference architectures. A Cloud Engineer must have broad knowledge of all different aspects of the technical landscape in order to validate complex architectures and ensure successful implementation.

Business communication and technical leadership are important traits of a successful engineer in the Invesco Technology organization. This role will evangelize and educate application teams and business partners on how to leverage the power of public cloud.

The Cloud Engineer will also champion the application of industry best practices, cloud architecture strategies and engineering standards to ensure successful cloud solutions across a wide variety of projects.

SALARY: £105k -£137k (but it’s a global role so can be based anywhere)

PRIMARY DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design of a secure Cloud Foundation, repeatable cloud patterns, templates, and/or accelerators to enable faster adoption of cloud services.

Development of Infrastructure as Code and CI/CD pipelines to automate infrastructure provisioning.

Development of process and code required to transform traditional workloads to modern architectures.

Consult with application teams to develop an infrastructure design which is compliant with the architecture and standards of the Company. Ensure appropriate sizing of solutions, technology fit, and Disaster Recovery are assessed and accounted for.

Maintain current understanding of AWS cloud services, evaluating value of new capabilities and prioritizing accordingly.

Provide technical mentoring and knowledge transfer to other Technology resources and promote an open culture.

Lead large scale and complex cloud service development programs.

Consult, advise and facilitate the implementation of cloud practices and services.

Promote, mentor and educate the client community on Cloud Adoption, Operating Guidelines/Principles, and Cloud Services/Solutions.

Build a strong relationship and rapport with key stakeholders, including business partners, Application leads and other Infrastructure functions (Engineering, Operations, etc.)

Technical leadership and exposure across a broad scale of tools, technologies, and architecture models.

Ability to engage with technical members from other teams to collaborate on designs and specifications for cross-functional technical solutions.

Keeps abreast of current developments and trends in cloud and assigned business domain through networking, continuing education and industry/technology publications.

Functional Area Required Skills/Experience/Knowledge:

FORMAL EDUCATION:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field of study or equivalent years of direct experience required

WORK EXPERIENCE:

3-5 years of public cloud engineering and adoption experience

5+ years-experience engineering and implementing global enterprise solutions

In depth knowledge of AWS services such as IAM, EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, Redshift, EMR, Sagemaker, Elasticsearch, Athena, Glue, Kinesis

Experience building Infrastructure as Code using CloudFormation and/or Terraform

Proficient in Python

Experience with CI/CD pipelines such as Bamboo or Jenkins

Experience in migrating applications to a cloud ready architecture

Experience in Containerization – Docker, Kubernetes

Experience securing cloud applications, data and infrastructure

Experience working in an agile environment

Experience with big data analytics solutions preferred

AWS Certified Solution Architect, or ability to pursue certification within 3 months of hire

KNOWLEDGE/ ABILITIES:

Interpersonal skills necessary to effectively interact and communicate throughout the organization with a variety of individuals at all technical levels is required.

Knowledge of mutual fund industry, data and processes preferred.

Passionate about identifying and solving problems for customers and constantly improving customer experience.

The ability to collaborate in a distributed team environment is critical, as well as leading cross-functional meetings to efficiently drive desirable outcomes.

Understanding of Agile/DevOps operating model.

Excellent problem-solving skills, including the ability to analyze situations, identify existing or potential problems, and recommend practical solutions and implementation strategies.

Must have the ability to establish priorities, meet deadlines and concentrate on detailed information in a fast-paced, demanding work environment following agile practices.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are a must.

Must have the ability to present technical presentations to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Working Conditions:

Normal work environment with little exposure to excessive noise, dust and temperature.

Currently remote.

Regular working hours; flexibility of timing is available depending upon the project or assignment.

Hours may include occasional evenings and/or weekends. Frequency and duration to be determined by manager.

Invesco Benefits Include: