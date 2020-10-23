0
23/10/2020
,

Vacancy Spotlight: VP Engineering | Adam Matthew

Adam Matthew

Exciting opportunity for an experienced VP Engineering. Join Adam Matthew Digital, a fast-paced, creative, and innovative digital publisher.

We are looking for a VP Engineering with a passion for technology and a solid background in software engineering, microservices and cloud technologies. The successful candidate will be an energetic leader who can shape the technical vision and direction for our SaaS publishing platform.

Our VP Engineering will be passionate about creating a high-performance team culture and providing clear and dynamic leadership to our Technical Team.

Being a market leader with a reputation for excellence, we search for exceptional candidates who share our passion and commitment. We provide a vibrant work environment in which we offer our employees the opportunities they are looking for, develop their skills, and support their career aspirations.

Alongside our generous benefits package, we want the time spent at work to be engaging and fun. We achieve this by providing a friendly and welcoming place to work.

We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. The base location for this role is flexible with a combination of remote- and office-based work. Applicants must be able to travel to our office in Marlborough in Wiltshire on occasion.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

