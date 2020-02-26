Want to be part of a smarter team?

Collective intelligence and collective decision making equals the ability to influence more.

When a a team or leadership team works well together, with a shared purpose that everyone believes in and owns, something almost magical happens – their impact is multiplied, their teams work better with each, communication flows more effectively, goals are aligned and the risk of confusion and overlaps are almost completely eradicated.

So if you are part of a leadership team, or a team, and want to have greater impact together, better goal achievement, then look for the common purpose, what you all have in common. What do you all want to achieve?

And then talk about that and reach agreement on a shared commitment to that purpose. Make that commitment a promise.

Whenever possible, connect your goals to those of your peers. If there are competitive behaviours between you and your peers, then having connected goals will make those competitive behaviours impossible to carry on with. If each team member can be goaled not just on his/her individual performance but also the performance of the team overall, then it brings out collaborative behaviours instead.

“Leadership is not about a title or a designation.

It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration.”

Robin S. Sharma

Want great team or leadership team success? Then get together with your peers and work on how to work together and how to have greater impact together. Create a team success journey plan and start taking steps together. Don’t leave it to chance, take action.

For more info on personal and leadership impact, check out our latest book “The Leader’s Guide to Impact” which serves as an easy-to-follow strategic and practical tool for individual leaders and leadership teams alike.

About the authors

Mandy Flint & Elisabet Vinberg Hearn, multi-award-winning authors of “Leading Teams – 10 Challenges: 10 Solutions” and ”The Team Formula”.

Their latest book “The Leader’s Guide to Impact” published in 2019 by Financial Times International is an in-depth practical guide to creating the impact you want.

You can download a free chapter of the book at www.2020visionleader.com

Praise for “The Leader’s Guide to Impact” – “If there is one book you read on leadership, this is it. It’s jam-packed with practical tips, stories and frameworks to help you to be the best leader you can possibly be by taking control of your impact on those around you. Elisabet and Mandy hit the leadership nail on the head every time! I wish this book was around 20 years ago!”