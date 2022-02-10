0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
10/02/2022
, ,

Want to take your business to the next level? Join the government’s Help to Grow: Management course

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Want to take your business to the next level? Join the government’s Help to Grow: Management course
Help To Grow campaign

Want to take your business to the next level and increase productivity and growth?

The government-backed Help to Grow: Management course will open the door to growth for thousands of business leaders.

Delivered by leading UK business schools accredited to the Small Business Charter, Help To Grow: Management includes 50 hours of in depth training, 1:1 business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow your business, fast.

The 12-week programme costs just £750 and is 90% subsidised by the government. You can take part around your existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

Go for it – You won’t regret it! I went into this programme wondering whether – after running my business for 14 years – there was anything significant that I still needed to learn and whether there would be much benefit in enrolling. So far, this programme has far exceeded my hopes and expectations.

Richard Snook
Director, Vision Dental

Help to Grow: Management is incredibly good value compared to working with a business consultant or attending conferences and events on running a business. The amount of information on the topic each week is comprehensive, with additional resources shared as well.”

Louise Towler
Managing Director, Indigo Tree Digital

Aimed at senior leaders in small and medium businesses, the course covers strategies for growth and innovation, leading high-performance teams and digital adoption, as well as financial management and responsible business practices.

You will hear from inspirational business leaders and learn alongside local peers, with access to a national alumni network.

By the end of the programme you will develop a tailored business growth plan to increase productivity and grow your revenue, and help take your business to the next level.

Step through the door to growth today and sign up to a course near you

FIND OUT MORE
One Tech World Ad Banner (1)

Read more like this

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Person holding a phone browsing Instagram, social media
10/02/2022

The three things all business owners need to know about Instagram in 2022

,
Portrait of nice attractive intelligent stylish cheerful leader company founder folded arms on roof outside outdoor sunny day, The 200 Billion Club
08/02/2022

The 200 Billion Club launch unique programme to elevate UK female founders

, ,
pensioners, pension age featured
13/01/2022

Salary Sacrifice Pensions: Why the scheme matters for SMEs

,
female founder leaning on her desk with computer, private equity, entrepreneur
09/12/2021

How to relieve some of the pressure we feel as women

,

Comment on this

X