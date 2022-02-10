Want to take your business to the next level? Join the government’s Help to Grow: Management course

The government-backed Help to Grow: Management course will open the door to growth for thousands of business leaders.
Delivered by leading UK business schools accredited to the Small Business Charter, Help To Grow: Management includes 50 hours of in depth training, 1:1 business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow your business, fast.
The 12-week programme costs just £750 and is 90% subsidised by the government. You can take part around your existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.
Go for it – You won’t regret it! I went into this programme wondering whether – after running my business for 14 years – there was anything significant that I still needed to learn and whether there would be much benefit in enrolling. So far, this programme has far exceeded my hopes and expectations.
Help to Grow: Management is incredibly good value compared to working with a business consultant or attending conferences and events on running a business. The amount of information on the topic each week is comprehensive, with additional resources shared as well.”
You will hear from inspirational business leaders and learn alongside local peers, with access to a national alumni network.
By the end of the programme you will develop a tailored business growth plan to increase productivity and grow your revenue, and help take your business to the next level.
Step through the door to growth today and sign up to a course near you