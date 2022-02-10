Want to take your business to the next level? Join the government’s Help to Grow: Management course

Want to take your business to the next level and increase productivity and growth?

The government-backed Help to Grow: Management course will open the door to growth for thousands of business leaders.

Delivered by leading UK business schools accredited to the Small Business Charter, Help To Grow: Management includes 50 hours of in depth training, 1:1 business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow your business, fast.

The 12-week programme costs just £750 and is 90% subsidised by the government. You can take part around your existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.