Watch back | Interview confidence tips from Victoria McLean, City CV

Do interviews leave you feeling uneasy, underprepared or unsure how to showcase your best self? You’re not alone. On average, people apply for 27 jobs before landing just one interview and when that opportunity finally arrives, it’s easy to feel the pressure.

That’s where Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV, stepped in. On 21 May, she led a dynamic one-hour masterclass designed to help professionals at all levels gain confidence, sharpen their technique, and turn interviews into job offers. Whether you’re returning to the job market, chasing a promotion, or preparing for a role shift, this session gave attendees the tools to stop surviving interviews and start owning them.

Your interview is your pitch

Victoria reminded attendees that interviews aren’t just conversations, they’re sales pitches, and you’re the product. It’s not about reciting your CV line by line; it’s about showing your value, aligning with the employer’s needs and making them think: “We’d be foolish not to hire you.”

Key takeaways

Sell your story, own the room

Victoria walked through how to craft a clear, compelling narrative. The goal? To show how your skills, experience and personality meet the employer’s top priorities, all while staying authentic and engaging.

Master the hidden agenda

Interviewers aren’t just asking questions, they’re assessing how you’ll solve their problems. Victoria showed attendees how to build a strategy that lets them highlight their top selling points, no matter the question.

Prove your value

Talking about achievements is crucial, but how you frame them matters even more. Victoria explained how to position accomplishments in a way that reflects your impact and makes a compelling business case for hiring you.

Avoid common pitfalls

From waffling and weak language to negative body signals and focusing too much on why you want to leave your current role, Victoria listed the mistakes that cost 95% of candidates the job and how to avoid them.

Conquer nerves

Even the most experienced professionals get anxious. Victoria shared practical ways to calm nerves, build presence and use confident body language to feel and appear, in control. One of her key reminders? Most interviewers want you to do well.

A session packed with real-world insight

Backed by decades of experience, thousands of successful candidates and a deep understanding of what employers really want, Victoria delivered a session filled with honest advice and practical steps. Her passion for empowering professionals shone through every moment, leaving attendees more equipped and more confident to step into their next interview.

