BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

02/04/2025
,

WeAreTechFestival Early Bird Tickets Available

Home > Events > Recommended Events > WeAreTechFestival Early Bird Tickets Available

Early bird Festival Image

WeAreTech Festival Early Bird Tickets Now Available

26 June 2024 – etc.Venues, St Paul’s, London

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at WeAreTech Festival 2025, where women in tech come together to learn, connect, and be inspired. Now in its third year, this highly anticipated event continues to champion innovation, career growth, and inclusivity in the technology sector.

This festival isn’t just about listening—it’s about engaging and taking action. Expect insightful keynotes, interactive panels, and deep-dive breakout sessions covering the latest trends in tech. Whether you’re looking to develop new skills, gain career insights, or expand your professional network, this event is designed to empower you.

Secure your discounted ticket now!

What else is going on at the Festival?

Our guests will join us to:

  • Explore the current tech landscape and opportunities for women with brand-new research on Women in Tech Leadership
  • Discover how to build confidence, strengthen your personal brand, embrace adaptability, and navigate the evolving landscape of squiggly careers to thrive in the tech industry.
  • Explore embracing the twists and turns of your career path and find empowerment in its unpredictability.

In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from 6 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as mastering Work-Life Balance, learning the art of negotiation for career growth, Developing Technical and Soft Skills for the Future and understanding the importance of storytelling.

View our agenda

Meet our speakers – More to be announced

Festival Speakers image

Ticket Options & Early Bird Pricing

We’re thrilled to offer exclusive Early Bird pricing, giving you access to an unmissable day of learning, networking, and inspiration at a discounted rate.

Early Bird tickets are available until 30th April.

Ticket Options:

Virtual Ticket – £49 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)

Experience the full event online from anywhere in the world, with access to live-streamed sessions, interactive panels, and virtual networking opportunities.

In-Person Ticket – £285 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)

Join us in person and be part of the energy! Attend keynote talks, participate in breakout sessions, and connect with industry leaders face-to-face.

Table of 10 – £2850 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)

Bring your team or a group of inspiring women in tech and enjoy the full in-person experience together. Perfect for companies looking to invest in their talent.

Secure your discounted ticket now!

 

POWERED BY

Cognizant Logo

SPONSORED BY

WeAreTech Festival Sponsor montage

Upcoming Events

Current Month

April

03apr18:0020:30The Great Gender Networks Meetup

03apr18:3023:00The Resilient Workplace hosted by OneWelbeck & Davina McCall

05apr10:0016:00Hazel Hill Wood Women's Retreat

09apr10:0012:00Walk and Talk: Group Coaching for Women | Ali Armishaw Life Coach for Women

23apr12:0013:00The Perfect CV Masterclass | WeAreTheCity & City CV

29apr11:4514:00Women in Business Networking - London networking - London City

Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

14/03/2025

Recommended Read: F*ck Being Humble: Why self-promotion isn’t a dirty word | Stefanie Sword-Williams

WeAreTech Festival 2025
10/03/2025

Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 26 June London

15/10/2024

Reflecting on Women in Tech Week 2024 | Boosting the Digital Skills Gap in the UK with Over 70 Free Events

Women In Tech Week - Day 1 Montage
08/10/2024

Women in Tech Week Day One: Breaking Barriers and Building Connections