WeAreTechFestival Early Bird Tickets Available

WeAreTech Festival Early Bird Tickets Now Available
26 June 2024 – etc.Venues, St Paul’s, London
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at WeAreTech Festival 2025, where women in tech come together to learn, connect, and be inspired. Now in its third year, this highly anticipated event continues to champion innovation, career growth, and inclusivity in the technology sector.
This festival isn’t just about listening—it’s about engaging and taking action. Expect insightful keynotes, interactive panels, and deep-dive breakout sessions covering the latest trends in tech. Whether you’re looking to develop new skills, gain career insights, or expand your professional network, this event is designed to empower you.
Secure your discounted ticket now!
What else is going on at the Festival?
Our guests will join us to:
- Explore the current tech landscape and opportunities for women with brand-new research on Women in Tech Leadership
- Discover how to build confidence, strengthen your personal brand, embrace adaptability, and navigate the evolving landscape of squiggly careers to thrive in the tech industry.
- Explore embracing the twists and turns of your career path and find empowerment in its unpredictability.
In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from 6 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as mastering Work-Life Balance, learning the art of negotiation for career growth, Developing Technical and Soft Skills for the Future and understanding the importance of storytelling.
View our agenda
Meet our speakers – More to be announced
Ticket Options & Early Bird Pricing
Early Bird tickets are available until 30th April.
Ticket Options:
Virtual Ticket – £49 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)
Experience the full event online from anywhere in the world, with access to live-streamed sessions, interactive panels, and virtual networking opportunities.
In-Person Ticket – £285 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)
Join us in person and be part of the energy! Attend keynote talks, participate in breakout sessions, and connect with industry leaders face-to-face.
Table of 10 – £2850 + VAT (Early Bird Discount)
Bring your team or a group of inspiring women in tech and enjoy the full in-person experience together. Perfect for companies looking to invest in their talent.
