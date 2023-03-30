WeAreTechWomen announce their brand new WeAreTech Festival!

You are invited to WeAreTechWomen’s brand new WeAreTech Festival!

16 June 2023 – etc.venues, Bishopsgate, London

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped thousands of female technologists upskill and grow their networks, this year will be no different. WeAreTechWomen have already launched our One Tech World virtual conference on 27 April and are now proud to launch our brand new, in-person WeAreTechFestival, which will take place at etc.venues, Bishopsgate, London on 16 June 2023.

This brand-new showstopper event will welcome over 450 women in tech, providing them with an exciting opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired. Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals, hear from industry leaders and experts, and participate in a range of interactive sessions.