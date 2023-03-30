0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/03/2023
, , ,

WeAreTechWomen announce their brand new WeAreTech Festival!

Home > Events > WATC events > WeAreTechWomen announce their brand new WeAreTech Festival!
WeAreTech Festival

You are invited to WeAreTechWomen’s brand new WeAreTech Festival!

16 June 2023 – etc.venues, Bishopsgate, London

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped thousands of female technologists upskill and grow their networks, this year will be no different. WeAreTechWomen have already launched our One Tech World virtual conference on 27 April and are now proud to launch our brand new, in-person  WeAreTechFestival, which will take place at etc.venues, Bishopsgate, London on 16 June 2023.

This brand-new showstopper event will welcome over 450 women in tech, providing them with an exciting opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired. Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals, hear from industry leaders and experts, and participate in a range of interactive sessions.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS

MEET OUR KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

WeAreTech Festival keynote speakers(1)
VIEW OUR SPEAKERS

WHAT WE'RE COVERING

The Festival content will cover a number of topics identified in our 2022 research, “What is Holding Back Women in Tech?” It will also focus on the areas highlighted by participants of our Level Up summit in 2022.

Our guests will join us to:

  • Explore the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and discuss where our existing tech skills will fit in the future.

  • Explore the fear of failure and the fear of success as we progress into more senior leadership positions.

  • Learn the art of negotiation to ensure we are getting the best deal for ourselves in terms of additional responsibilities, pay and promotion.

In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from over 16 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. Each session offers our attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into their specific areas of interest. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as health and wellbeing, visibility and impact, networking and connections and leadership.

VIEW OUR AGENDA

Who should attend?

Our Festival has been designed around and created for:

  • Those who want to accelerate their careers in technology
  • Those who wish to return to a technology role
  • Those who want to get into the tech industry
  • Those who feel stuck in their roles and feel they need to be inspired
  • Those who manage teams of women in tech and who are seeking ideas on how to retain their female technologists

Why attend?

In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can:

  • Meet our sponsor organisations and learn about their career opportunities in tech
  • Connect with other attendees to share ideas and practice your networking skills
  • Benefit from access to mentors
  • Speak with our on-site career coaches about achieving your ambitions and addressing any concerns
BOOK YOUR TICKETS

SPONSORED BY

WATF sponsr bubble
WATW Festival early bird banner

Upcoming Events

Full Circle Podcast
Recommended Podcasts: Full Circle: Finding Your Way Home | Gillian McMichael
30/03/2023
Smart career moves for smart women book cover
Recommended Read: Smart Career Moves for Smart Women: How to Succeed in Career Transitions | Susan Doering
30/03/2023
Happy team of co-workers in office, smiling employees
Happy employees mean peak performance: Why you should put your people first
30/03/2023

Related Posts

TechWomen100 2022 Ceremony
08/12/2022

WeAreTechWomen celebrates its incredible 2022 TechWomen100 Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

, ,
Level Up Images (800 × 600 px) (1)
28/10/2022

Looking to ‘Level Up’ your career? Join us on 06 Dec for awesome industry speakers, networking & more

03/10/2022

WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce our 2022 TechWomen100 shortlist

,
TechWomen100 2022 Banners (800 × 600 px)
12/08/2022

Nominations are now open for the 2022 TechWomen100 Awards