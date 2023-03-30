WeAreTechWomen announce their brand new WeAreTech Festival!

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped thousands of female technologists upskill and grow their networks, this year will be no different. WeAreTechWomen have already launched our One Tech World virtual conference on 27 April and are now proud to launch our brand new, in-person WeAreTechFestival, which will take place at etc.venues, Bishopsgate, London on 16 June 2023.
This brand-new showstopper event will welcome over 450 women in tech, providing them with an exciting opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired. Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals, hear from industry leaders and experts, and participate in a range of interactive sessions.
The Festival content will cover a number of topics identified in our 2022 research, “What is Holding Back Women in Tech?” It will also focus on the areas highlighted by participants of our Level Up summit in 2022.
Explore the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and discuss where our existing tech skills will fit in the future.
Explore the fear of failure and the fear of success as we progress into more senior leadership positions.
Learn the art of negotiation to ensure we are getting the best deal for ourselves in terms of additional responsibilities, pay and promotion.
In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from over 16 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. Each session offers our attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into their specific areas of interest. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as health and wellbeing, visibility and impact, networking and connections and leadership.
Our Festival has been designed around and created for:
In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can: