WeAreTechWomen are coming to Manchester – announcing our Women in Tech Summit North | 30 June 2020

WeAreTechWomen, in partnership with Women in Business Expo North is excited to be launching its first women in tech summit in Manchester on 30 June.

Women in Business Expo is the No.1 free to attend business event for women in the UK. It is a clarion call to all women looking for new opportunities in business and work, and it is coming to Manchester’s iconic venue, Manchester Central.

Thanks to our sponsors, Oliver Wyman, Accenture, PwC and Natwest, WeAreTechWomen will be hosting the tech zone of Women in Business Expo North. We will be kicking off the event with our brand new Women in Tech Summit aimed at women working in and around the technology industry, who are looking to expand their knowledge of emerging technologies and accelerate their careers.

Vanessa Vallely OBE, MD of WeAreTheCity and founder of WeAreTechWomen said “I am so excited to be hosting our first ever tech summit in the north of England. Thanks to the collaborative spirit of a number of women in tech organisations and industry bodies in Manchester and the north, we have been able to curate a fantastic agenda that will hugely inspire women working in tech. Our stage will be graced by such a fantastic array of speakers, who are as excited as I am to be part of this flagship event. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to women in business expo for the opportunity to partner with them in Manchester and to all of our speakers and sponsors for supporting our vision to accelerate the careers of women working in tech across the UK”.

Our inaugural event, supported by The Tech Talent Charter, techUK, Tech Manchester and Manchester Digital will bring to our stage some of the brightest minds and tech industry leaders from all over the North. Our experts will be sharing their expertise and imparting their top tips for your career and business growth. Join us for an inspirational day of keynotes, Q&A panels and ample opportunities to grow your tech network. You will not be disappointed.

Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President, TechUK, said, “In order to thrive in the technology industry needs to be reflective of the society it serves. And bright ideas come from diverse thinking and experiences from all walks of life and all regions. As businesses are crying out for digital skills everywhere, this shortfall must be taken seriously and building skills in every corner of the country matters more than ever before.”

What are we covering?

WeAreTechWomen’s conferences and summits have a five year history of providing innovative and interactive learning and networking opportunities for female technologists. All of our speakers are leaders in their sectors, experts in their field and have a detailed understanding of how the tech industry is evolving. We have curated this year’s summit based on feedback from our WeAreTechWomen community. There are three segments to the day, industry innovation and key trends, enhancing your career and entrepreneurship.

Tech innovation and trends

Artificial intelligence

Big data

Cyber security

Cloud technology

Responsible tech and ethics

Digital

Fintech

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Entrepreneurship

Career development

Plus career tips & panels

All attendees will also have ample opportunity during the day to visit the Women in Business Expo North and hear from leading business speakers such as Baroness Karren Brady and Ruby Wax. You can register for the expo for free here. Ticket prices apply to women in tech summit.

Click here to view the full agenda

Industry experts and speakers

We are exceptionally proud to be welcoming an amazing array of speakers to this year’s Women in Tech Summit. These individuals are leaders in their fields and role models within the tech industry. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of the speakers involved this year, which include Deborah O’Neill, Oliver Wyman, Emma Kendrew, Accenture, Sheridan Ash, PwC, Patricia Keating, Tech Manchester, Beckie Taylor, Tech Returners, Natalie Jamison, Heroworx, Lauren Riley, LinkApp, Byron Cole, Self Made, and Chelsea Slater, InnovateHer, Kimberley Waldron and Angela Yore, SkyParlour. Additional speakers are being added over the coming weeks.

See our full list of speakers here.

Location

Manchester Central Convention Complex, Windmill Street, Manchester, M2 3GX

WeAreTechWomen are also offering a number of free tickets to women returners, those currently seeking employment and those in their final years of study. To apply for a bursary ticket, please email Info@WeAreTheCity.com

For Group bookings and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Info@WeAreTheCity.com

