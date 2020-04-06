0
06/04/2020
, , , ,

WeAreTechWomen are excited to announce the largest virtual women in tech conference for 2020 | Disrupt. Innovate. Lead | 26 June

WeAreTechWomen virtual conference

For the past four years WeAreTechWomen have hosted their flagship annual conference in London.

This event has enabled over 2,500 women to network with their peers and learn about what is innovating and disrupting the tech industry.

In light of the pandemic, we are proud to be doing some disrupting and innovating of our own! This year’s conference (now moved to 26 June) will be hosted virtually.

These are challenging times for all, and there is little an organisation like ours can do to make it easier. However, we will do what we do best and continue to keep you connected. Our intention is to deliver an exceptional learning experience that will inspire you, expand your industry knowledge and motivate you over the coming months.

Disrupt. Innovate. Lead won’t be like any other virtual event you may have experienced in the past. We are using a state of the art platform to bring you four stages of inspiring content from LIVE keynotes, webinars, recorded content, Q&A panels as well as the opportunity to meet some of our speakers and sponsors in our virtual exhibition hall. Yes, we will have a virtual exhibition hall!

READ MORE HERE

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

COVID-19 Update

WeAreTheCity staff are all working remotely as per the UK government's advisory. We are always looking at ways we can support women in business remotely and have launched a series of FREE virtual events (WeAreVirtual) to help support everyone in their careers and their well being. This could not be possible without the support of our network and we are very thankful for the time given by all of our speakers at these sessions.

