WeAreTechWomen are excited to announce the largest virtual women in tech conference for 2020 | Disrupt. Innovate. Lead | 26 June

For the past four years WeAreTechWomen have hosted their flagship annual conference in London.

This event has enabled over 2,500 women to network with their peers and learn about what is innovating and disrupting the tech industry.

In light of the pandemic, we are proud to be doing some disrupting and innovating of our own! This year’s conference (now moved to 26 June) will be hosted virtually.

These are challenging times for all, and there is little an organisation like ours can do to make it easier. However, we will do what we do best and continue to keep you connected. Our intention is to deliver an exceptional learning experience that will inspire you, expand your industry knowledge and motivate you over the coming months.

Disrupt. Innovate. Lead won’t be like any other virtual event you may have experienced in the past. We are using a state of the art platform to bring you four stages of inspiring content from LIVE keynotes, webinars, recorded content, Q&A panels as well as the opportunity to meet some of our speakers and sponsors in our virtual exhibition hall. Yes, we will have a virtual exhibition hall!