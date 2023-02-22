WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2023

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over six years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 individuals through our doors since 2015.
We are not a large media company, we are a passionate organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, it’s personal. 21% of women in the industry is just not enough, it needs to change. For this change to happen, it starts by showing existing women in the industry and those who want to transition in, what that world of future tech really looks like. It also involves encouraging women from all backgrounds to consider tech careers, so that we can build products and systems that are truly inclusive.
Our conference will not solve these problems overnight, or even scratch the surface on the journey we need to go on for gender parity in the industry, however it will provide an opportunity for attending to learn about what is innovating and disrupting the industry globally. This will enable them to have a broader understanding of the tech landscape and to think about how they adapt their skill sets and grow their networks for the future.
This year, we have joined forces with Barclays and a number of other incredible companies to bring you an out of this world global virtual conference. Speakers from across the globe are joining together in our virtual metaverse style platform to share the biggest and best innovations in tech. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry.
Each year, we work with our 24,000+ women in tech community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics they would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving our community what they want, to not just accelerate their careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.
We hope you will join us for what will no doubt be one of the most exciting events of the year for women in tech.
On our stages are some of the greatest names in tech such as Ramat Tejani, CEO (Chief Encouragement Officer), The Inspiration Box; Lisa Goodchild, Co-Founder and Chief Trouble Maker, Digilearning; David Savage, Group Technology Evangelist, Harvey Nash Group & Founder, Tech Talks; Sharon Vibert, Director, Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace; and Sheridan Ash MBE, Technology Innovation Leader, PwC & Founder & CEO, Tech She Can, to name a few.
We will be covering a wide variety of topics, including top tech trends, insights into the demands for future tech skills, and tech innovation that’s coming down the track. We are covering the Metaverse, Chat GPT, AI, Cyber, Blockchain, Femtech, Quantum, Greentech, alongside experts discussing all things ethics in tech. There will also be talks around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, covering Bias, Disability, LGBTIQA+ and Social Mobility, as well as real life career stories to inspire your own career journeys.
In all, we have four stages, 60+ speakers, panel discussions, great opportunities to network through our chat rooms, plus a treasure hunt that could see you winning a whole host of stellar prizes.
Thanks to the financial support of our amazing sponsors, we are able to offer you one incredible day of learning for our early bird price of just £49.99 plus VAT.
The early bird offer is valid until 31st March, when tickets will increase to £99.99 plus VAT.
Given our extensive agenda, we know that some of you won’t be able to attend every session available on the day. Not to worry, as your ticket also includes a 30 Day platform content licence which will enable you to watch all of the sessions for a month after the conference.
By attending you will also be helping others. We will be donating 50% of ticket sales to charities who are assisting those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
To encourage organisations, we have special offers for corporates who wish to book 10 or more tickets. If you are interested in bulk bookings, contact us on [email protected].
If you are keen to learn, be inspired and expand your knowledge of tech, then join us, we promise you won’t be disappointed.
This invitation is open to all.