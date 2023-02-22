WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2023

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over six years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 individuals through our doors since 2015.

We are not a large media company, we are a passionate organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, it’s personal. 21% of women in the industry is just not enough, it needs to change. For this change to happen, it starts by showing existing women in the industry and those who want to transition in, what that world of future tech really looks like. It also involves encouraging women from all backgrounds to consider tech careers, so that we can build products and systems that are truly inclusive.

Our conference will not solve these problems overnight, or even scratch the surface on the journey we need to go on for gender parity in the industry, however it will provide an opportunity for attending to learn about what is innovating and disrupting the industry globally. This will enable them to have a broader understanding of the tech landscape and to think about how they adapt their skill sets and grow their networks for the future.

This year, we have joined forces with Barclays and a number of other incredible companies to bring you an out of this world global virtual conference. Speakers from across the globe are joining together in our virtual metaverse style platform to share the biggest and best innovations in tech. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry.

Each year, we work with our 24,000+ women in tech community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics they would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving our community what they want, to not just accelerate their careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.

We hope you will join us for what will no doubt be one of the most exciting events of the year for women in tech.