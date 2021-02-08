WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2021

ONE TECH WORLD | 11- 13 MAY 2021

WeAreTechWomen invite you to attend the most exciting virtual women in tech conference in 2021!

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over five years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 women through our doors since 2015.

We are not a large media company, we are an organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, its personal. 17 per cent of women in the industry is not just not enough, it needs to change.

Each year, we work with our community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics you would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving you what you want to not just accelerate your careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.

This year, we are going to be bringing you the very best global virtual learning experience. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry. We are blessed to be given time from some of the world’s finest speakers who will be joining us to share their wisdom and knowledge. We will deliver innovative sessions on over 50 different areas of tech, with a side order of career development and ample networking opportunities.

Aside from networking opportunities on the conference platform, we’re inviting the first 1,000 delegates who register and buy a ticket to join us every morning from 7 am – 8 am (BST) evening from 7pm – 8:30 pm (BST) in our unique, virtual networking world. This bespoke space will enable you to create connections in our virtual Alpine bar, library, rooftop lounge, cyber world lounge, AI world lounge and our jobseekers’ lounges. Before you network, you can even join us in our meditation lounge to decompress the day before going out and making those all-important connections for the future. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – secure your ticket below

Hear from some of the greatest names in tech

On our stages are some of the greatest names in tech such as Georgie Barrat, Technology Journalist & TV Broadcaster, The Gadget Show; June Sarpong OBE, Director of Creative Diversity, BBC; Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, Founder, STEMettes; Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President, techUK; Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman, Mastercard; Margaret Heffernan, Entrepreneur, TED Speaker, Business Author & Former CEO; Dr Kate Devlin, Senior Lecturer in Social and Cultural Artificial Intelligence, King’s College London; Debbie Forster MBE, CEO, Tech Talent Charter; Harriet Minter, Journalist, Speaker & Director, The HVM Group; Caroline Drucker, Director of Strategic Partnerships, EMEA, Instagram; Avye Couloute, Maker, Coder, Tech Advocate, Social Entrepreneur & Founder, Girls Into Coding, to name a few.

Everything tech

We will be sharing insights and covering everything from Future World of Work, Technology Trends, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, The Future of Data, The Wonder of Wearables, Data Science, The Future of Drones, FinTech, Internet of Senses/ Touch, The Future of Robotics, Cloud Technologies, Quantum Computing, Coding, Innovation in Health Tech, Prop Tech, Legal Tech, Transformation & Change, Food Tech, Property Tech, Home Tech, Education Tech, Ethics in Tech, The Challenges for Tech Business, Post-Pandemic, Green Tech, Cloud Native, DevOps, Agile, Blockchain, CryptoAssets, Tokenisation, De-Si, Collaboration Tools.

Career based sessions

We have heaps of sessions and panels with inspirational tech leaders to help advance your careers, including How To Get Into AI, Challenging Your Inner Imposter, Fireside Chats With Leading CEOs, CTOs & Founders, Harnessing Your Resilience, How to Make Yourself Heard, The Art of Public Speaking, Leading With Empathy, How can we Remove the Barriers for Women in Tech, How to Ace Your Career, Working from Home, How to Accelerate Your Career, Has Anyone Seen My Confidence, How To Transition In To The Tech Industry, The Importance of Mentors and Sponsor, The Legal Journey for Female Founders, Start-Up Stories.

Inclusion & Diversity

Promoting and encouraging inclusion and diversity is at the heart of everything we do – and our conference is no different. We’re covering everything from The Tech Talent Charter, Unleashing the Power of Disability In Tech, How Do We Encourage More Girls into The Industry, Black Tech, LGBTQ+ Tech, Tech Returnships, Mental Health, Wellbeing, Mindfulness, Ethnicity and Social Inclusion, How We Accelerated D&I Initiatives During the Pandemic, Understanding Your Bias, How Do We Foster More Diversity in Tech, The Rise of Women in Tech in India, How can Companies be Inclusive to Attract Diverse Talent, Putting your Insights to Work.

You can see our full list of speakers here and here for the agenda

Thanks to the financial support of our amazing sponsors, we are able to offer you three fantastic days of learning for our early bird price of just £70.00 plus VAT. The early bird offer is valid until 31st March, when tickets will increase to just £90.00 plus VAT.

Given our extensive agenda, we know that some of you won’t be able to attend every session available on the day. Not to worry, as your ticket also includes a 30 DAY platform content licence which will enable you to watch all of the sessions up until 12 June.

By attending you will also be helping others. For every ticket bought, we will gift a ticket to an individual out of work, a returner to the industry or a youngster studying for a tech career.

If you are an individual in this position, please email us here (tickets are not guaranteed and offered on a first come, first served basis). We are actively encouraging corporate organisations to fund groups of tickets to continue to develop their teams during this time. To encourage organisations, we have special offers for corporates who wish to book 10 or more tickets. If you are interested in bulk bookings, contact us on [email protected].

So what are you waiting for?

If you are keen to learn, be inspired and expand your knowledge of tech, then join us, we promise you won’t be disappointed.

This invitation is open to all.

POWERED BY



SPONSORED BY